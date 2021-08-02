With NIL In Full Swing, Michigan Going Above And Beyond To Educate Players

The college sports world changed in a big way July 1, when the NCAA passed legislation that allows student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). With that, the University of Michigan athletic department — including the football program — has fully embraced the new normal. In a groundbreaking development, Michigan's players were the first in the country to have a deal with their school's official merchandise retailer — The MDen — so that they can make money off their jersey sales. Several Wolverines have partnered with different companies, created their own merchandise lines, participated in advertisements and signed autographs for pay — all legal in the new age of NIL. But with great power comes great responsibility, and not only does the Michigan football program understand that ... the Wolverines decided to do something about it. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. brought in Didier Occident, founder and CEO of Secure The Bag, a program that "equips athletes to become elite stewards of their finances through effective repetition designed to align their actions with their intentions," to help educate the Michigan players on financial literacy. RELATED: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Send Out Official Scholarship Offers RELATED: Madden 2022 Ratings For Michigan Wolverines In The NFL, Led By Tom Brady

Didier Occident spoke to the Michigan Wolverines football team in late July. (Didier Occident / Twitter)

Occident founded Secure The Bag at Florida State University in 2018, and has since expanded the program nationwide. Just last month, he spoke to the football teams at Alabama, Oregon and Western Kentucky, in addition to his visit to Ann Arbor. There were discussions between Occident and Michigan for roughly 18 months, but with all the new changes in college sports in July, the timing was perfect for him to get in front of the team. Occident's speech hit on many key points, and many of them were presented as parallels to what they do as students and athletes, with discipline being crucial. "The main thing that we want to help them understand is, the longest relationship they’re ever going to have in their life is going to be their relationship with money," Occident told TheWolverine.com. "We spend more time trying to retain it, think about it ... so we need to know how to manage it. And understanding — I say this all the time — if you can’t manage $1,000, you can’t manage $1 million. "While we have a great opportunity with the NIL, for them to be compensated, etc., what ultimately do we want? Are you guys going to take the opportunity, with your stipends, with the NIL … I want to show them how they can build a springboard that can catapult them into adulthood to be financially responsible. We don’t want it to be something that we had fun for a few years. "And really understanding how, the impact of the decisions they have today — while they seem small — can have a compounding effect. Each day of practice, in itself, is insignificant, but what adds up over time — you’re a result of the work you put in. So while one bad decision doesn’t hurt you, if you continuously have bad decisions, you’re not going to reach your potential on the football field, you’re not going to reach your potential academically, you’re not going to reach your potential financially. So understanding the impact every single day of those decisions that they make, how it impacts them in all walks of life."

The substance Occident preaches is important for anybody, anywhere. But it's become even more crucial for student-athletes now that they'll be able to have some extra cash in their pockets. On top of that, they still have to honor their commitments as football players and students, something Occident values and made sure to touch on in his presentation. "It’s really important that these guys make the most of this opportunity because they were given the opportunity that previous athletes weren’t, and now they’ve raised the stakes," Occident pointed out. "Understanding the impact of taxes and understanding that making this money is great, but two things — you have to understand that nobody cares if you’re not performing on the field, so you have to make sure you don’t let it take away from your craft. "Then, you have to make sure you’re taking advantage of the income and setting yourself up for sustained success. It’s about being consistent, and the message I really take with the guys is, ‘Your consistency on the field is going to lead to these opportunities, and your consistency financially is going to lead to your long-term success.’ "If managing money now is difficult, try managing it when you have a family and bills to pay and things to support. It’s never going to be easier — if you can’t manage it now when it’s at its easiest, how are you going to manage it when you’re at adulthood? It only gets harder, so that’s what I want those guys to understand."

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has long been in support of athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. (Didier Occident / Twitter)