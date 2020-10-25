Minnesota Golden Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck and his crew fell at home, 49-24, to the Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. The Gophers were without their starters at right guard and right tackle in redshirt sophomore Curtis Dunlap Jr. and junior Daniel Faalele, respectively. The absences may have impacted his team's ability to get enough time for quarterback Tanner Morgan to find receiver down the field, with the redshirt junior completing 18-of-31 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception and gaining just 6.4 yards per attempt. "It's a combination, but no excuses whatsoever," Fleck said postgame. "I mean, it's 2020. Everybody's playing with what you have. Some [absences] are worse than others, but there's no excuses whatsoever. Those two guys that started last year, they're not here. That's hard, but the other guy's got to step in to step up." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Joe Milton Talk Michigan's Win Over Minnesota RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Minnesota Golden Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck is 0-2 against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

U-M's defensive front wreaked havoc in the backfield, and was able to sack Morgan five times on the night. "I didn't think we protected well tonight," Fleck said. "I'm going to go back through and look at the protection. But again, nobody protects really well, as I think the one team that protected really well against Michigan was Alabama and Ohio State. I think those are two people I've watched protect well against that front, against [U-M defensive coordinator] Don Brown defenses." A bright spot on the Gopher offense was junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who churned out 140 rushing yards on 26 carries (5.4 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. Fleck was satisfied with the way his team ran the ball. "That's a really good front," Fleck said. "They're not the biggest linebacking corps we've faced, but they might be one of the fastest. That defense is fast. They're athletic and their linebackers can run sideline to sideline. They tackle well. They're aggressive, and Mo having 140 yards tonight is what we needed."