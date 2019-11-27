Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson has a chance to accomplish something this season that no other signal caller in U-M history has ever done. If Patterson is able to compile at least one more touchdown pass and 77 more yards over Michigan's final two contests (including the bowl game), he'll become the first Wolverine quarterback to throw for 22 scores and 2,600 yards in two separate seasons.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson owns a 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. (AP Images)

The aforementioned statistics (22 TDs and 2,600 yards) stood as Patterson's final numbers last year, marking just the third time in school history a signal caller had posted such lofty numbers in both statistical categories. There have been eight different U-M seasons where the club's quarterback has hit 2,600 yards, but reaching 22 touchdown passes has proven to be the more difficult aspect, with only three of the eight doing so (John Navarre in 2003, Chad Henne in 2004 and Patterson last year). Setting a new single season school record for passing TDs isn't out of the question either for Patterson in 2019. Henne (2004) and Elvis Grbac (1991) share the record with 25, meaning the senior would need to accumulate five more if he wants to rewrite the record books. It will be a daunting task when considering Ohio State has the No. 1 pass defense in America, though it should be noted that Patterson has thrown nine over his last two games (four on Nov. 16 against Michigan State and five last weekend at Indiana).

Every Michigan Quarterback who has Thrown at Least 22 Touchdown Passes in a Season Season Quarterback TD Passes 2004 T-1. Chad Henne 25 1991 T-1. Elvis Grbac 25 2003 3. John Navarre 24 2005 4. Chad Henne 23 2006 T-5. Chad Henne 22 2018 T-5. Shea Patterson 22

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady threw for 2,636 yards in 1998, which are the seventh most in a season in school history. (AP Images)

Every Michigan Quarterback who has Thrown for at Least 2,600 Yards in a Season Season Quarterback Passing Yards 2003 1. John Navarre 3,331 2015 2. Jake Rudock 3,017 2013 3. Devin Gardner 2,960 2002 4. John Navarre 2,905 2004 5. Chad Henne 2,743 1986 6. Jim Harbaugh 2,729 1998 7. Tom Brady 2,636 2018 8. Shea Patterson 2,600