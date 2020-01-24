Patterson Turns In Best Performance On Final Day Of Senior Bowl Practices
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson was met with mixed reviews during his first Senior Bowl practice earlier this week, before unanimously receiving criticism at Day 2 of the event.
He turned in his best performance on the final day of practice yesterday, though, with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (also the coach of the North team) handing out some praise for all his QBs.
RELATED: Podcast With Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
"Patterson had a tough outing on Wednesday; he struggled to accurately throw the ball down the field, he had two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11s, and microphones caught North Team coach Matt Patricia giving Patterson an earful about mishandling the center-QB exchange," Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports explained.
"To Patterson's credit, he looked like a different person on Thursday. His passes found their intended targets more often, we saw arm strength that was lacking the day before, and he looked to be playing with more confidence.
"These are all positive developments, but the reality is that Patterson has to prove himself through the pre-draft process because of his uneven 2019 campaign and the fact he only stands 6-foot-2.
"During his final season at Michigan, he reminded us at times of [former Penn State quarterback] Trace McSorley, who played in last year's Senior Bowl and was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens last April.
"And that athleticism was on display Thursday too. As it stands, Patterson is likely a late Day 3 pick, though a strong outing in Saturday's game could certainly prompt some teams to revisit that conversation."
"North quarterbacks Jordan Love of Utah State, Anthony Gordon of Washington State and Shea Patterson of Michigan all passed the Senior Bowl test of grasping the playbook and translating it to the practice field in short order, according to Lions coach Matt Patricia, who leads the North team," Chase Goodbread and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com revealed.
"'All three guys competed really well. It's certainly most important for the quarterbacks to learn all the verbiage, all the vernacular,' Patricia said. 'They need to understand what everybody's doing on offense and then try to get everyone lined up and ready to go.
"'They've handled all that well.'"
SaintsWire.USAToday.com also reported that New Orleans met with Patterson yesterday.
Thursday seemed to be a quiet day for the five other Wolverine players in attendance, though linebacker Josh Uche and left guard Ben Bredeson received a few shoutouts.
NFL draft analyst Rob Paul tabbed the former as one of his 14 Day 3 defensive winners, while fellow draft expert Jordan Reid selected Uche as the most impressive edge player in attendance.
NFL coach Paul Alexander, meanwhile, named Bredeson as the second best offensive guard at the Senior Bowl, only behind Ohio State's Jonah Jackson.
Notable Tweets Involving Wolverine Players
.@UMichFootball’s Shea Patterson with the TD scamper 🕺 @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/KJSJLfR6uw— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 23, 2020
Route by Trautman. Beautiful break to create space. He’s so good pic.twitter.com/G4TmM9UqTu— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 23, 2020
Shea Patterson shows great pocket presence here and delivers a perfect strike to Adam Trautman on a corner route pic.twitter.com/p73IitzMpI— Tyler Forness (@CCSTheRealForno) January 24, 2020
Had to throw this up for #Michigan and #OhioState fans. Shea Patterson throwing to KJ Hill. @ourturffb #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/slDWzuqHx1— Lisa Johnson (@LJ1303) January 23, 2020
"I'm like a shooter. I know when I miss."— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2020
Michigan QB Shea Patterson talks with @BuckyBrooks and me about becoming more consistent and his @seniorbowl week @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TCrSeZ6U1x
My takeaways from this play:— Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFLDraft) January 24, 2020
1) Denzel Mims is a full grown man
2) Best throw I have seen from Shea Patterson today
3) Antonio Gandy-Golden is PUMPED watching this play 😂 pic.twitter.com/5nkT3oxb6R
Shea Patterson focused on improving ahead of Senior Bowl https://t.co/TuxRfXNPUN pic.twitter.com/TVpeukT582— stayaliveinpower5 (@stayaliveinpow1) January 24, 2020
#Columbus HS (FL) alum & #Michigan #Wolverines LB Josh Uche (@_Uche35) proving he can also cover at @seniorbowl practice pic.twitter.com/EVjlmthwTu— IG: @SleeperAthletes (@SleeperAth1etes) January 23, 2020
A short breakdown of #Michigan EDGE/LB Josh Uche beating West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz. This is really nice rep by the Wolverine pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/DhOUoW7tUy— Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) January 23, 2020
Like to see Josh Uche (#6) get work off-ball this week. Threat as a pass rusher off the edge but I think his primary NFL fit is as a WILL linebacker who can run and hit downhill and comfortably carry #2 down the seam. pic.twitter.com/05hQB7rWVv— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 24, 2020
Josh Uche has had an excellent week. He shows great bend and balance getting around Charlie Heck here pic.twitter.com/gtjMQRugE1— Tyler Forness (@CCSTheRealForno) January 23, 2020
Josh Uche/LB/#Michigan continues to look comfortable playing in space.— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 23, 2020
Senior Bowl Day 3 Defensive winners:— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 24, 2020
Neville Gallimore
Robert Windsor
Jonathan Greenard
Jabari Zuniga
Terrell Lewis
Josh Uche
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Cam Brown
Dane Jackson
Darnay Holmes
Javaris Davis
Troy Pride
Terrell Burgess
Jeremy Chinn
My Most Impressive #SeniorBowl List:— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 24, 2020
• QB: Justin Herbert
• RB: Joshua Kelley
• WR: Denzel Mims
• TE: Adam Trautman
• IOL: Lloyd Cushenberry III
• OT: Josh Jones
• IDL: Javon Kinlaw
• EDGE: Josh Uche
• LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither
• CB: Troy Pride Jr.
• SAF: Kyle Dugger
Top 5 Guards:— Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 24, 2020
1a - Jonah Jackson (Ohio St)
1b - Ben Bredeson (Mich)
1c - John Simpson (Clem)
4 Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon)
5. Logan Stenberg (KY) pic.twitter.com/h0nEKrVmEU
Ben Bredeson vs Davon Hamilton pic.twitter.com/JO1jp1oYkc— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) January 24, 2020
@UMichFootball SAF Josh Metellus with a nice breakup on a ball intended for Chase Claypool @DraftTap @BearsBarroom pic.twitter.com/NmgHqxrrfo— Danny Shimon (@dshimon56) January 23, 2020
KJ Hill (@KayJayHill) doing the Cha-Cha Slide on Josh Metellus today.#SeniorBowl#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/VBQTxl7BV8— Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) January 24, 2020
Good coverage by Khaleke Hudson vs Hasty (h/t @PFF_AustinGayle) pic.twitter.com/jEPzRk7iKb— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 24, 2020
LBs who stood out in my preliminary film review— Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 23, 2020
Patrick Queen
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Justin Strnad
Khaleke Hudson
Willie Gay Jr
Jordyn Brooks
Cam Brown
Logan Wilson
Dante Olson
Shaquille Quarterman
Jordan Mack
Errol Thompson
Perry Young
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook