{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 10:12:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Patterson Turns In Best Performance On Final Day Of Senior Bowl Practices

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson was met with mixed reviews during his first Senior Bowl practice earlier this week, before unanimously receiving criticism at Day 2 of the event.

He turned in his best performance on the final day of practice yesterday, though, with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (also the coach of the North team) handing out some praise for all his QBs.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson accumulated a 23-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.
"Patterson had a tough outing on Wednesday; he struggled to accurately throw the ball down the field, he had two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11s, and microphones caught North Team coach Matt Patricia giving Patterson an earful about mishandling the center-QB exchange," Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports explained.

"To Patterson's credit, he looked like a different person on Thursday. His passes found their intended targets more often, we saw arm strength that was lacking the day before, and he looked to be playing with more confidence.

"These are all positive developments, but the reality is that Patterson has to prove himself through the pre-draft process because of his uneven 2019 campaign and the fact he only stands 6-foot-2.

"During his final season at Michigan, he reminded us at times of [former Penn State quarterback] Trace McSorley, who played in last year's Senior Bowl and was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens last April.

"And that athleticism was on display Thursday too. As it stands, Patterson is likely a late Day 3 pick, though a strong outing in Saturday's game could certainly prompt some teams to revisit that conversation."

"North quarterbacks Jordan Love of Utah State, Anthony Gordon of Washington State and Shea Patterson of Michigan all passed the Senior Bowl test of grasping the playbook and translating it to the practice field in short order, according to Lions coach Matt Patricia, who leads the North team," Chase Goodbread and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com revealed.

"'All three guys competed really well. It's certainly most important for the quarterbacks to learn all the verbiage, all the vernacular,' Patricia said. 'They need to understand what everybody's doing on offense and then try to get everyone lined up and ready to go.

"'They've handled all that well.'"

SaintsWire.USAToday.com also reported that New Orleans met with Patterson yesterday.

Thursday seemed to be a quiet day for the five other Wolverine players in attendance, though linebacker Josh Uche and left guard Ben Bredeson received a few shoutouts.

NFL draft analyst Rob Paul tabbed the former as one of his 14 Day 3 defensive winners, while fellow draft expert Jordan Reid selected Uche as the most impressive edge player in attendance.

NFL coach Paul Alexander, meanwhile, named Bredeson as the second best offensive guard at the Senior Bowl, only behind Ohio State's Jonah Jackson.

Notable Tweets Involving Wolverine Players

