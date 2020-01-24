He turned in his best performance on the final day of practice yesterday, though, with Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (also the coach of the North team) handing out some praise for all his QBs.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson was met with mixed reviews during his first Senior Bowl practice earlier this week, before unanimously receiving criticism at Day 2 of the event.

"Patterson had a tough outing on Wednesday; he struggled to accurately throw the ball down the field, he had two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage during 11-on-11s, and microphones caught North Team coach Matt Patricia giving Patterson an earful about mishandling the center-QB exchange," Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports explained.

"To Patterson's credit, he looked like a different person on Thursday. His passes found their intended targets more often, we saw arm strength that was lacking the day before, and he looked to be playing with more confidence.

"These are all positive developments, but the reality is that Patterson has to prove himself through the pre-draft process because of his uneven 2019 campaign and the fact he only stands 6-foot-2.

"During his final season at Michigan, he reminded us at times of [former Penn State quarterback] Trace McSorley, who played in last year's Senior Bowl and was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens last April.

"And that athleticism was on display Thursday too. As it stands, Patterson is likely a late Day 3 pick, though a strong outing in Saturday's game could certainly prompt some teams to revisit that conversation."