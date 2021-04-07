With the Michigan Wolverines' football players having participated in last month's Pro Day, athletes will have no more opportunities to work out in front of NFL scouts and GMs prior to the draft. Prognosticators have altered some of their predictions as to where Michigan's players (and all athletes, for that matter) could land in the NFL Draft, and we have rounded up the latest estimations (all since April 1) from several of the biggest outlets below. Publications oftentimes release mock drafts that only include the first and second round, with defensive end Kwity Paye and offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield usually being the only two Wolverines who appear in those. The mock drafts that went further and included the middle to later rounds held more Michigan players, with wideout Nico Collins, linebacker Cameron McGrone and others oftentimes making appearances as well.

Michigan Wolverines football's Nico Collins hails from Birmingham, Ala. (Per Kjeldsen)

Kwity Paye

Michigan Wolverines football's Kwity Paye came to U-M as a three-star prospect from Providence, R.I. (Getty Images)

Jalen Mayfield

Michigan Wolverines football's Jalen Mayfield hails from Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Images)

Nico Collins

Michigan Wolverines football's Nico Collins reeled in 729 receiving yards in 2019. (Per Kjeldsen)

Cameron McGrone

Michigan Wolverines football's Cam McGrone hails from Indianapolis. (Per Kjeldsen)

Ambry Thomas