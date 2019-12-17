“I submitted my name for the grade and will get it back next week or so,” Paye said at Michigan’s annual postseason awards banquet on Sunday night at Crisler Center.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football team has several juniors who will likely at least consider testing the 2020 NFL draft waters, including wideouts Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, defensive end Kwity Paye and center Cesar Ruiz.

“I’m leaning toward coming back, because I feel like one more year would help this team and myself, and I’d graduate with a degree.

“I’ve talked to [defensive coordinator] Coach [Don] Brown and [defensive line] Coach [Shaun] Nua a lot about it. I feel like this year was alright, but if I came back, I’d get my degree and see even more.

“We’d have a lot of guys coming back next year on this defense, even though we’re losing a good three or four of them.”

Paye’s potential return would be massive for a Wolverine defensive line that was outstanding throughout the middle and latter portions of the season, but was pushed around in the Nov. 30 loss to Ohio State.

Paye and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson served as a formidable end duo throughout much of the campaign, and would likely be viewed as one of the Big Ten’s best edge tandems in 2020 if they each re-earn their starting jobs.

“Coming into this season, there were a lot of question marks with who was going to fill Rashan [Gary’s] and Chase [Winovich’s] spots,” Paye explained, as defensive line was viewed as arguably the biggest question mark on Michigan’s entire team heading into 2019.

“I think we filled those holes well.”

The fellow Wolverine teammates apparently agreed with that sentiment, voting Paye and Hutchinson as the co-recipients of Michigan’s Richard Katcher Award, which is given to the club’s best defensive lineman or outside linebacker.

Several players cited at Sunday night’s banquet how the mood is a bit different heading into this year’s bowl than it was going into last season’s, with some admitted disappointment hanging over the club prior to the 2018 Peach Bowl.

A few Wolverines also talked about a tighter bond this time around, something that seemingly wasn’t present enough last season when four U-M players — including two captains — chose not to play against the Gators.