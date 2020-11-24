The Michigan Wolverines' matchup with Penn State on Thanksgiving weekend isn't what most expected preseason, with the Maize and Blue off to a 2-3 start and the Nittany Lions at 0-5, the worst start in program history. At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked if he still has the team's focus after a putrid start, but he insisted he hasn't lost the team. "I look at how we’ve been practicing, I look at us late in games and obviously there’s disappointment and frustration, but I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game, I see how our guys are in practice and I see how our guys have competed late in games," Franklin said. While U-M won a thrilling, triple-overtime game over Rutgers last week, Penn State most recently lost to Iowa, 41-21. In the loss, Franklin's crew turned it over four times, including two interceptions by redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has been rotating with redshirt sophomore signal-caller Will Levis, who fumbled twice against the Hawkeyes, over the last two weeks. "We have to take care of the football, and that is going to be emphasized all week long going into our Michigan game," Franklin said. Despite the Wolverines also being off to a rough start to the season, Franklin pointed out how difficult it will be to go into The Big House and come away victorious. RELATED: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Penn State Week RELATED: Donovan Jeter Finally A Part Of D-Line Rotation, But Still Isn't Satisfied

Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin is 2-4 against Michigan Wolverines football.

"Obviously, [U-M head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the University of Michigan football program, going to be a tremendous challenge," Franklin said. "I think the home team has won the last four games. If you look at the all-time record at Michigan Stadium since joining the Big Ten, I think we’re 3-8, so we want to really find a way to swing that in our direction and find a way to get a win on the road at Michigan this year, which has been very challenging for us." Franklin has a high level of familiarity with both U-M's offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Don Brown, which adds an interesting subplot to Saturday's tilt. "Obviously, we know these people very well," Franklin said. "Josh Gattis is their offensive coordinator. Josh was with me for a number of years at both Vanderbilt and Penn State. That’ll be a challenge. "Don Brown, I’ve known for a long time. Don was the defensive coordinator while I was the offensive coordinator at the University of Maryland. Don was the defensive coordinator at UConn when I was the head coach at Vanderbilt and we played them. And then obviously since he’s joined the Big Ten, he’s done a really good job statistically since he’s been there."