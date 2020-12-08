Several former Michigan Wolverines football players made big plays in the NFL this weekend, but none were bigger than Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' 75-yard touchdown reception that helped lead his club to a 41-35 victory at Tennessee. New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich also tallied his first career interception as a pro, while New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers continued his stellar season in a win at Seattle and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary enjoyed arguably his best game of the year in a 30-16 defeat of Philadelphia.

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Was on the field for just five special teams snaps in the Packers' 30-16 triumph over the Eagles … Braden has appeared in two affairs off the bench for 9-3 Green Bay.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers enjoyed a bye week … Brady has connected on 64.8 percent of his throws this year for 3,300 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 picks … His 28 scoring tosses are the fourth most in the NFL and his 3,300 yards rank seventh.

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens host the 3-8 Cowboys tonight … Bredeson has appeared in five clashes off the bench this season, receiving snaps on both offense and special teams.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt had started one of the five games he'd played in (has missed seven outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture … Charlton has seen time in seven showdowns (no starts) and has logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the 11-1 Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched two tackles and a pass defended in Kansas City's 22-16 victory over 4-8 Denver … Clark has started all 12 tilts for the 11-1 Chiefs and has posted 24 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) gets hugged on the final drive and the refs miss it pic.twitter.com/Gt1EeII6rR — PrimeTime KC (@PrimeTime_KC) December 7, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Earned the starting nod in the Cardinals' 38-28 loss to the Rams … Cole has started all 10 affairs he has appeared in for 6-6 Arizona, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Racked up three tackles off the bench in the Chiefs' 22-16 win over the 4-8 Broncos … Danna has received playing time in nine clashes (no starts) for 11-1 Kansas City, recording 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 9-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Started for the second consecutive week in the Packers' 30-16 triumph over the Eagles, registering four tackles, 1.5 sacks and one stop behind the line of scrimmage … Gary has started three of the 11 contests he has appeared in, tallying 20 tackles, four sacks, three tackles for loss and a pass defended.

I said a few times this past week - Rashan Gary is playing good football. Consistently. It just isn't showing up in the stat sheet or highlights - YET. That's just life as a defender sometimes



But I promise, a little more patience and big plays are coming soon — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 6, 2020

Rashan Gary got the start again vs Philly and led the team in pressures.



Credit Mike Pettine and Mike Smith for rewarding him with snaps over a guy they’re paying a lot of money. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 7, 2020

Back-to-back sacks by Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke force an Eagles punt after Philly started driving. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 6, 2020

Rashan Gary everywhere in the first half! — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) December 6, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on the injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and there is no timetable for his return … Prior to the injury, Gentry had started one of the two games he'd competed in, but didn't total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started the Broncos' 22-16 loss at Kansas City, but only played 24 snaps before exiting with a foot injury … Glasgow has started all 10 outings he has taken part in, missing two while on the coronavirus list.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Tied his career-high with two tackles in the 8-4 Colts' 26-20 win over the 4-8 Texans … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in all 12 showdowns (no action on defense yet), accumulating nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the 10-2 Saints' practice squad … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, and has competed in two tilts with the former, compiling three tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Logged just one tackle in a starting role in the 3-8-1 Eagles' 30-16 setback at Green Bay … Graham has started all 12 affairs for Philadelphia and has notched 39 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 12 tackles for loss are tied for the 11th most in the NFL and his seven sacks are deadlocked for 15th.

On Sunday, Brandon Graham will play in his 155th career game with the @Eagles, tying Trent Cole (2005-14) for the most games played by any defensive lineman in franchise history. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7kJcOTPgSG — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 3, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's 22-16 victory over Denver … Henne has received playing time in two clashes and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DL Willie Henry, San Francisco 49ers

Was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Oct. 27 and has resided there ever since.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two contests due to the ailment, posting 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Accumulated one tackle in Washington's 23-17 upset victory at 11-1 Pittsburgh … Hudson has competed in all 12 outings on special teams (none on defense) for 5-7 Washington and has compiled four tackles.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Racked up three tackles off the bench in the 7-5 Raiders' 31-28 win over the Jets … Hurst has participated in eight games (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has recorded 19 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

Raiders need inside pass rush. Good to see DT Mo Hurst back on field this week. Wins quickly on this with a swipe/rip move but Darnold gets ball out fast. Hurst should be on field in obvious passing downs as he is their best interior rusher.#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/9gJDeScHrk — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 8, 2020

Mo Hurst generates pressure every time he is on the field. Why is he on the bench? — Jim (@ForeverSlump) December 6, 2020

Mo Hurst is collapsing pockets — Jim (@ForeverSlump) December 6, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five showdowns at left tackle for the 8-4 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

The 3-8 Cowboys play at 6-5 Baltimore tonight … Lewis has started nine of the 10 tilts he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has registered 33 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw action on both defense and special teams in the Rams' 38-28 triumph at Arizona, but didn't tally any stats … Long has started one of the 12 affairs he's competed in and has totaled five tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 7-5 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a clash this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

The 3-8 Cowboys play the Ravens tonight … McKeon has received playing time in nine of Dallas’ 11 contests, but has yet to accumulate any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Played on both defense and special teams in the Vikings' 27-24 victory over the 1-11 Jaguars, but didn't compile any stats … Metellus has played in 11 of the team's 12 games and has logged eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain … Prior to the injury, Mone had competed in eight outings off the bench, notching seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and forced a safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Was on the field for just five special teams snaps in Las Vegas' 31-28 victory over the Jets … Omameh has participated in five showdowns as a backup for the 7-5 Raiders after the club signed him as a free agent Sept. 19.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started and played every offensive snap in the 6-6 Patriots' 45-0 destruction of the 3-9 Chargers … Onwenu has began all 12 tilts, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — nine on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Patriots snap counts from an empty-the-bench blowout of the Chargers.



Mike Onwenu was the only ironman. Twenty different defenders played at least 30% of snaps. pic.twitter.com/ieoTGmTYTH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Hauled in two catches for 92 yards and a touchdown off the bench in the Browns' 41-35 victory at 8-4 Tennessee, with his scoring grab coming from 75 yards out … Also returned three punts for one yard … Peoples-Jones has started one of the nine affairs he's participated in, reeling in seven catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 4.4 yards on 14 punt returns and 21.6 yards on 17 kicks brought back.

THE ROOKIE



DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES

pic.twitter.com/AweUG6zKuq — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 6, 2020

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones dropping TD, then catching one for 75 yards: You're going to drop a ball, it's going to happen, and then we're going to count on you the next play — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 7, 2020

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started and posted five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in the Giants' 17-12 win at 8-4 Seattle … Peppers has earned the starting nod in 10 of the 11 clashes he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), racking up 61 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, one interception he returned for six yards and a fumble recovery … Is also averaging 11.8 yards on 11 punt returns.

Jabrill Peppers is starting to look elite. — Vincent Rapisardi (@VinceRapisardi) December 6, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Was removed from the starting lineup in favor of veteran Nick Easton, and played only four special teams snaps (none on offense) in the 10-2 Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons as a result … Ruiz has started seven of the 11 contests he's participated in, with all of his action on offense coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Only received five special teams snaps in the Packers' 30-16 triumph over the Eagles … Runyan has competed in all 12 games (no starts) for 9-3 Green Bay.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers had a bye week … Schofield has participated in seven of the 4-8 Panthers' 12 outings, starting the first two showdowns at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 tilt against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Played 50 percent of 6-6 New England's defensive snaps off the bench in its 45-0 shutout of the 3-9 Chargers, but didn't record any stats … Uche missed the club's first six affairs with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing six (no starts) and register three tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

The Patriots have some very promising young talent on defense:



- J.C. Jackson (hope he’s resigned)

- Chase Winovich

- Kyle Dugger

- Josh Uche



They all played really well yesterday🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mpIkno5aap — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) December 7, 2020

Chase Winovich Week 13:

🔹 4 Total Pressures

🔹 82.7 Overall Grade



Josh Uche Week 13:

🔹 4 Total Pressures

🔹 79.9 Overall Grade pic.twitter.com/AxNo9WgE4c — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) December 8, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tallied one tackle in a backup role in Jacksonville's 27-24 loss at Minnesota … Watson has seen the field in all 12 clashes (one start) and has totaled 22 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and accumulated five tackles while playing every defensive snap in the Jaguars' 27-24 setback to the Vikings … Wilson has started all eight contests he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has compiled 42 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Came off the bench in the Patriots' 45-0 shutout of the Chargers and logged three tackles, an interception (for no yards) and a pass defended … Winovich has started eight of the 12 games he's played in and has notched 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and a pass defended.

Chase Winovich didn't have any interceptions at Michigan, so that's his first in a very, very long time -- if he had one at all. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 6, 2020

-Chase Winovich's coverage instincts

-New England's special teams Big Three

-A heady play by Sony Michel

-Defense back to ball-hawking



Some final thoughts on Patriots-Chargers: https://t.co/Vb77M3DiP5 pic.twitter.com/S2DWlMiMO4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 8, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers