TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Playing The Game … Better

Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel grimly spoke of the pain of watching The Game ripped away by a virus. We believe they’re truly hurting, and so should you. They didn’t create the COVID scourge. They’ve done their best to combat it. Even Kirk Herbstreit knew enough to reel his tongue back in after foolishly casting doubt on Michigan’s good intentions. Those intentions remain good, Harbaugh insisted. “The players, to a man, wanted to play this game,” he assured. Michigan’s athletic director declared days earlier that anyone hinting otherwise — hello, Herbie — is a “fool.” Many agree with the sentiment. Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene declared any feeling of relief over Wolverines and Buckeyes not taking the field this year to be “garbage.” Some have called for the teams to square off a week from Saturday, instead of playing in the crossover game against the West Division of the Big Ten.

Charles Woodson and a host of other Wolverines know what it's like to beat back the Buckeyes.

Yet there are many, many Michigan football fans who heard about the cancellation, shrugged, and said: “Oh well…” That’s the overriding sadness, above and beyond skipping The Game for the first time since 1917. For some, seeing this one disappear is a relief. That’s because another virus infected Michigan football over the past dozen years. It crept into the bone marrow, rendering the Wolverines helpless for the most part in big contests, and not good enough in too many small ones. Those relieved over the one-year absence of The Game aren’t chicken. They’re realists. They’ve seen the Wolverines lose to a truly terrible Michigan State squad this year, before a wave of U-M injuries made things worse. They’ve watched Harbaugh squads get out-scored in The (horrifying) Game, 191-99, over the four contests other the “JT was short” theft in 2016. They know Ohio State has won 15 of the last 16. They know the Wolverines haven’t won in Columbus since 2000. They know all too often, it hasn’t been competitive. Michigan wants to play that showdown, no doubt. Believe them when they say it. Believe this also: U-M needs to want to play it better. That promise burned brightly when Harbaugh stormed into town almost six years ago. The Jackhammer took on cheating programs via social media and creatively collected talent within the rules, sporting an in-your-face attitude and backing down from nobody. He raged his way through the 2016 game, a 30-27 double-overtime agonizer. At one point, the Wolverines led, 17-7, and it appeared Harbaugh stood on breakthrough ground. Now some wonder if an infinitely more reserved Harbaugh stands at the breaking point, in terms of his coaching tenure here. Manuel and Harbaugh will talk contract after the season, they both stressed. Of course, the season might be over, with COVID cases increasing inside Schembechler Hall. Harbaugh could walk away. Or, he could agree to a lower-cash, more highly incentivized contract extension, if the murmured talk is true. Whether he stays or walks, somebody needs to fashion a better crew going forward. More playmakers in The Game and all big ones. More of an edge. More Charles Woodsons, Desmond Howards, Steve Everitts and Jon Jansens. Fewer with a too-early eye on the NFL.

Drew Henson's famed bootleg at Ohio State finished off the Buckeyes in Columbus in 2000. (Per Kjeldsen)