It was announced yesterday afternoon that the Michigan Wolverines' football game at Ohio State this weekend has been canceled, marking the first time since 1917 the two rivals won't face one another in a season. The longevity and consistency throughout the rivalry's history has been incredible, with the series enduring during the likes of World War II, a time when many other programs and matchups were put on hold.

The Michigan Wolverines' last football win over Ohio State came in 2011. (AP Images)

Since the two teams first met in 1897 in Ann Arbor (a 34-0 Michigan win), there have only been seven seasons in which U-M and Ohio State did not square off — 1898 and 1899, and then the five seasons from 1913-17. Matching up on the final weekend of the regular-season, meanwhile, began in 1935, with there only being three exceptions since then where the Wolverines did not conclude against the Buckeyes (in 1986 and 1998 when they played at Hawaii the week after The Game, and in 1942 when Michigan hosted Iowa a week after a 21-7 loss to OSU). The Michigan/Ohio State rivalry has defined the Big Ten in a lot of ways throughout its history, evidenced by the amount of times each club has taken home the conference crown. From 1968 through 2010 (a span of 43 seasons), either Michigan or Ohio State won the Big Ten title 36 of the 43 years. The seven exceptions were in 1983 (Illinois), 1985 (Iowa), 1987 (Michigan State), 1994 (Penn State), 1995 (Northwestern), 1999 (Wisconsin) and 2001 (Illinois). The term "Big Two, Little Eight" could not have been more accurate up until 1993 when Penn State joined the league as the 11th member.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Bo Schembechler (left) coached at U-M from 1969-89. Ohio State's Woody Hayes coached the Buckeyes from 1951-78. (AP Images)