Speaking on a Zoom call with reporters and team doctors to discuss the cancellation of Saturday's Ohio State game, both Harbaugh and Manuel insisted today wasn't the time to talk about negotiations.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel both had very little to say Tuesday about Harbaugh's potential contract extension, a hot topic of discussion over the last few weeks.

"As Warde said, this isn't the forum to discuss that," Harbaugh added. "Warde and I have for months long agreed that we'll talk about the extension at the end of the season."

Harbaugh has one year remaining on his seven-year deal, but several sources have indicated a three-year extension is on the table . It would involve a pay decrease and is laced with incentives, but also includes a strong pool for assistant coaches.

"How rumors get started before Jim and I have that conversation, I'm not going to get into. That's not for me to track down. That's where that is, and that's where we'll be at the end of the season."

"This is a time we're going to focus on this pandemic," Manuel said. "Jim and I will meet at the end of the year to discuss the program, where we're going to go and all those things.

Manuel clarified that end of the season meant after the last game, which is slated for Dec. 19. The Wolverines are scheduled to play a crossover game against a West Division team with a comparable record, though Manuel said he wouldn't be opposed to a game with the Buckeyes if that was what the Big Ten scheduled.

The conference added their own statement Tuesday afternoon after word leaked of the cancellation.

"The decision was made today by the University of Michigan because of an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week," they wrote. "Michigan made its determination after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration. We are in unprecedented times. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remains the number one priority of the conference and its member institutions.

"The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most important rivalries in all of sports. The conference shares the disappointment of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, partners and fans. The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers."

Both Manuel and Harbaugh expressed hope the Dec. 19 game would be played, after which they could talk contract.

"There is one more game currently scheduled. That's when the conversation at the end of the season will begin," Manuel said. "Just to clarify, Jim and I have always talked at the end of the season. Always. It's not like we're making this up this year. Sometimes we talk in November just to get a sense ... but we've had lot of conversation in between. It's not like we don't talk.

"... Jim has been a leader and phenomenal in his efforts with his team. COVID ... he has led that, been there, committed to the team, the department, the university. From my standpoint, he has been doing everything at a high level including his efforts with the team.

"From that perspective, I don't want people to think we're sitting around and not talking, or waiting. That is the furthest thing from the truth. We have a lot to do and a lot to talk about."

Signing Day is next Wednesday, Dec. 16, but Manuel said he wasn't concerned that the absence of an extension would be used against Harbaugh and his team on the recruiting trail.

"You know what's not unique in college athletics? Negative recruiting," Manuel said. "It occurs all the time. All the time. I'll let it at that."