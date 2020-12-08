The presser was a somber one, with 2020 marking the first time the two bitter rivals will not meet in a season since 1917.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, Athletic Director Warde Manuel and two team physicians held a Zoom press conference this afternoon to discuss the cancellation of this weekend's game at Ohio State.

“This is not a day I envisioned we would have," Manuel said to kick things off. "It was not an easy outcome to take. The Michigan/Ohio State game is the greatest rivalry in this sport, so this is a really hard day and hard time for me, Jim, our team, staff, university and fans of both teams — I am certain of that.

"We have a trend with the number of tests continuing to go up. In the last seven days, they have not slowed. We were not cleared to participate in practice and were looking toward the end of the week, and that much wouldn’t have changed; we still don’t have a total grasp of this virus on our team.

"We made the decision this afternoon we wouldn’t be able to participate — we weren’t even cleared to practice today. To afford Ohio State and the Big Ten the ability to adjust where necessary, we felt it was best to talk to [Big Ten Commissioner] Kevin Warren and [OSU Athletic Director] Gene Smith and let them know our decision today.”

After Michigan's positive tests had been low all throughout the season, the number skyrocketed prior to what would have been last week's Maryland game, and the showdown with the Terrapins was canceled as a result.

The number of cases has continued to grow at U-M, which caused many to accurately believe the cancellation of the Ohio State showdown was inevitable.

“We don’t have a good enough handle on where this is going to stop," Manuel explained. "We paused last week because of the increase in numbers. Those numbers kept increasing through this week and the weekend.

"For me and our medical staff, we looked at the numbers and percentage of players who were impacted, and it became apparent to us all no matter how much we wanted to play.

"We started this all in March with the goal of the health and safety of our team and coaches as our first priority. As numbers grow, we can’t ignore them and put first how much we want to play this great game against Ohio State.

"Until we have control of that, there’s no reason we should move forward without a good handle of the cases on our team right now.”