Percentage Of Snaps Returning In The Big Ten
Pro Football Focus (PFF) keeps track of every player on every snap of every game in college football throughout each season. The outlet recently looked at each Big Ten team and what percentage of snaps from last fall they have returning in 2020.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Cornell Wheeler ‘Most Overlooked’ 2020 Signee
The Wolverines lose quite a bit from the 2019, the most notable being the passing snaps from Shea Patterson, and the pass and run blocking snaps from four starters on the offensive line — left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu, center Cesar Ruiz and left tackle Jon Runyan Jr.
Here’s a look at the breakdown for the entire league:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news