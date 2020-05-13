Michigan Wolverines football has a lot to replace coming into the 2020 season, but even still, a lot returns, including key players in the secondary. The Wolverines lost corner Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus to graduation, but with starting corner Ambry Thomas and starting safety Brad Hawkins returning, coupled with corner Vince Gray and safety Dax Hill stepping up, it could be an improved group.

U-M actually returns the three players — Hawkins, Hill and Thomas — that graded out the highest in pass coverage last season. And Gray actually played almost as many snaps (525) as Hill did in 2019 (559). He certainly wasn't as productive as Hill in coverage, but he should be improved after gaining valuable experience a year ago.

"The strength has to be the talent in the secondary," PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz said. "Ambry Thomas, obviously, I think he’s poised to break out.

"Everyone’s expecting huge things with Daxton [Hill]. Hawkins graded out very well. In terms of coverage grade, he’s just below Ambry Thomas, and both of them are excellent.

"So, you have a young nucleus of those three coming back together, and now they all have experience. That, to me, is certainly a strength."

The secondary isn't the only group on U-M's defense that returns plenty of talent and experience. The defensive line returns three starters in ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye and tackle Carlo Kemp, with a plethora of younger players behind them.

The linebacking corps loses Jordan Glasgow, Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche, but returns redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone and redshirt junior Josh Ross.

Ultimately, though, Liskiewitz believe the loss of edge rusher Josh Uche — a second-round pick to the New England Patriots who played on the line of scrimmage in addition to at linebacker — is bigger than either of the departures at corner or safety, making the secondary his pick for the strongest unit on the defense.

"I think there’s some cause for worry in terms of the pass rush, but the fact that the secondary is the strength, that’s going to help [the front seven] out, too," Liskiewitz said. "Losing Uche is no joke. His usage was somewhat frustrating to me, just because I think he’s such a dynamic player. He's that dynamic of an athlete — not just as a pass rusher, but in terms of his total skillset. He’s certainly a big loss."

Liskiewitz still expects big things out of the defensive line, including another breakout season from Hutchinson.

"Aidan Hutchinson isn’t a super explosive guy, but obviously he was productive in every single facet of his game, and I just expect him to take the next step and be the leader up front for them," he said.