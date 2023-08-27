Many have speculated about Blake Corum and whether he would be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy if he hadn't suffered a knee injury against Illinois last season.

While fans won't ever know the answer to last year's 'what if,' Corum has one more chance to show that he can be capable of having another Heisman-caliber season.

One outlet in particular views Corum highly and has him listed as a potential Heisman candidate in 2023.

According to Pro Football Fous, Corum appears on its list of 10 potential candidates heading into the season.

Here is what the outlet had to say about Corum:

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to “the most outstanding player in college football.” By that definition, it’s baffling that Blake Corum wasn’t at least invited to New York as a finalist in 2022.

He was the star player on a then-undefeated Michigan team that won the Big Ten championship and made the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. He finished with the highest-graded single season (96.2) by a Power Five player since PFF began charting college football in 2014.