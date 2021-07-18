PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In?

Michigan Wolverines football's quarterbacks have a lot to prove in 2021. In ranking the presumptive starters under center for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, PFF slotted the Maize and Blue's signal-caller at No. 70. Who did the site place as the starter? Well, PFF went with two guys, a rarity on the list, and pegged either redshirt freshman Cade McNamara or Alan Bowman as the team's main man behind center — not committing to just one guy. No. 70 is right in the middle of Tier 4, which is comprised of quarterbacks who are considered "average." For reference, Tier 1 is "the elite," and only includes Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, a Heisman favorite, while Tier 2 is "high-ceiling quarterbacks," and includes 22 names. Tier 3 is "good, not great." Tier 5 is "needs improvement / more reps," and Tier 6 is "needs significant improvement." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Is Shooting For The Stars With His Best Recruiting Staff Yet RELATED: READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara threw his first touchdown pass of his career against Wisconsin last year. (AP Images)

"These college quarterbacks rank right in the middle of their peers," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote, referring to the tier McNamara and Bowman are placed in. "Some of them have hardly shown an ability to produce at a quality level and are consistently average. And then there are others who have flashed stellar play but then negated it with poor performances. The signal-callers in this tier need elite supporting casts on both sides of the ball if their teams are to have big years." McNamara showed flashes of very good quarterback play last season, but there's too small of a sample size for him to land in any tier but this one. While winning the starting job at the end of the season, which was cut even shorter than originally expected due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak within the program, McNamara completed 61 percent of his passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Bowman, on the other hand, finished his Texas Tech career with 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns, before transferring into Michigan. He has the most experience in the room, by far, but he's suffered a plethora of injuries throughout his career and is still learning the U-M system as he joined the team this summer. McNamara was the starter coming out of the spring, and remains the favorite to begin the year behind center. Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a highly-ranked recruit in the class of 2021, could also surge and surprise. The combination of McCarthy/Bowman checked in eighth among Big Ten signal-callers.

Big Ten QBs On PFF List