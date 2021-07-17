READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview

 READY FOR TAKEOFF: Cover Boy Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-17 14:39:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is a projected high round NFL Draft Pick for 2022, but he's got one more year left in the winged helmet. Hutchinson, The Wolverine 2021 Football Preview cover boy, tells you why you should order your copy today ...

