Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda hosted the Q&A portion that followed, and presented questions to the aforementioned trio that involved positives that can be taken away from the coronavirus ordeal, as well as spring student-athlete seniors potentially returning again next year.

The University of Michigan helped a live webinar this morning that featured a panel of experts consisting of Senior Associate Athletic Director and the Academic Success Program’s Kenneth Miles , Athletics Career Center Director Maurice Washington and Leadership Development Program Director Brian Townsend , to discuss the current state of U-M’s student-athletes while they are away from campus.

“One of the questions I ask our student-athletes to begin our meetings is 'What has been the biggest challenge for you during this and what are some of the unexpected positives?'" Townsend began.

"They all, for the most part, say they can train the way they want to without being able to go in. They’re doing a good job of finding ways to connect with one another and being creative during this time.

"They understand it is what it is and that everyone else is going through it, and they’re trying to make a positive out of it and grow from it.”

The focus during the coronavirus outbreak has primarily been on the impact it has had from an athletic standpoint, but the aforementioned panel of experts took a deep dive into the benefits that can come from it for the student-athletes from a professional point of view as well.

“We’re creating virtual workshops and we’re working with individual teams," Washington explained. "I was working with our men’s soccer team yesterday and giving them assignments.

"Instead of competing on the field of play, I’m now challenging them to reach out to 10 new contacts and create those informational interviews. The goal for this is for our students to be at the ready line professionally and personally when they come out of this.

"When it’s the norm, they have a lot on their plates and are pulled in several different directions. I spoke to one of our swimmers who said she had been training for the Olympics, but this is the first time in years she’s not swimming.

"She said it’s actually great, because she can heal her body and take care of things professionally and personally that she otherwise wouldn’t have had time to do. A positive from an employer standpoint is that recruiters are at home, so they’re available when our students reach out to them.

"Companies and industries are also trying to figure this out right now, so everyone is back to ground zero, so to speak. It gives our students an equal playing field, and original timetables to find a job are now off the table and it provides catch up time for our kids.”