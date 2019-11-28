Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown - Ohio State Week
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk some Michigan basketball before shifting focus to 'The Game' between Michigan and Ohio State in football this weekend. They then give Big Ten power rankings, give their college football picks for week 14 and more.
