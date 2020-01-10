News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 10)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Staff
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan basketball's double-overtime win over Purdue Thursday night and what impact early NFL entrees will have on Michigan football. Then, they answer mailbag questions from subscribers.

RELATED: Fab Five: Thoughts & Takeaways From Michigan's Double-OT Win Over Purdue

RELATED: Four-Guard Lineup Paid Dividends Down The Stretch Against Purdue

Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard Zavier Simpson willed his team to victory.
Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard Zavier Simpson willed his team to victory. (USA Today Sports Images)

