Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (Jan. 10)
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan basketball's double-overtime win over Purdue Thursday night and what impact early NFL entrees will have on Michigan football. Then, they answer mailbag questions from subscribers.
RELATED: Fab Five: Thoughts & Takeaways From Michigan's Double-OT Win Over Purdue
RELATED: Four-Guard Lineup Paid Dividends Down The Stretch Against Purdue
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook