Senior Zavier Simpson, sophomore David DeJulius, junior Eli Brooks and freshman Franz Wagner made up the four guards, with the latter serving as the four-man in junior forward Isaiah Livers’ absence.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team employed a bit of a small lineup down the stretch in tonight’s 84-78 double-overtime victory over Purdue, generating a four-guard look to go along with senior center Jon Teske.

It paid dividends down the stretch, with the Wolverines outscoring the Boilermakers 16-10 in the second overtime period.

“The coaches told us they believe and trust in us,” DeJulius exclaimed when asked about the smaller lineup afterward. “When the coach gives you that kind of confidence, it’s refreshing for all of us.

“We use that look a lot in practice, because it’s a great lineup for us. We have Franz at the 4, even though he’s not really a 4, and that creates mismatch problems for other teams.”

DeJulius found Wagner for a crucial late three in the corner with only 2:33 remaining in the second overtime period that put U-M up 77-68, and all but closed the door on Purdue.

“My mindset was to stay aggressive,” the freshman noted. “I wanted to take whatever the defense gave me. The three I made late was a great pass by Dave, and he made some big plays down the stretch.

“It was an open shot and I wanted to repay him because it was a great play he made.”

Simpson was the real hero for the Maize and Blue offensively, however, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the overtime sessions.

He did most of his damage driving to and finishing at the rim, though he also nailed a clutch triple that put Michigan up by six in the second overtime period.