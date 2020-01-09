U-M's Four-Guard Lineup Paid Dividends Down The Stretch Against Purdue
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team employed a bit of a small lineup down the stretch in tonight’s 84-78 double-overtime victory over Purdue, generating a four-guard look to go along with senior center Jon Teske.
Senior Zavier Simpson, sophomore David DeJulius, junior Eli Brooks and freshman Franz Wagner made up the four guards, with the latter serving as the four-man in junior forward Isaiah Livers’ absence.
RELATED: Videos: Howard, Players Recap Thrilling win
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Takes Down Purdue in two Overtimes
It paid dividends down the stretch, with the Wolverines outscoring the Boilermakers 16-10 in the second overtime period.
“The coaches told us they believe and trust in us,” DeJulius exclaimed when asked about the smaller lineup afterward. “When the coach gives you that kind of confidence, it’s refreshing for all of us.
“We use that look a lot in practice, because it’s a great lineup for us. We have Franz at the 4, even though he’s not really a 4, and that creates mismatch problems for other teams.”
DeJulius found Wagner for a crucial late three in the corner with only 2:33 remaining in the second overtime period that put U-M up 77-68, and all but closed the door on Purdue.
“My mindset was to stay aggressive,” the freshman noted. “I wanted to take whatever the defense gave me. The three I made late was a great pass by Dave, and he made some big plays down the stretch.
“It was an open shot and I wanted to repay him because it was a great play he made.”
Simpson was the real hero for the Maize and Blue offensively, however, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the overtime sessions.
He did most of his damage driving to and finishing at the rim, though he also nailed a clutch triple that put Michigan up by six in the second overtime period.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
“I felt good for him, just with the scrutiny he goes through as the leader of this team,” DeJulius exclaimed. “He willed us to the win and I’m so happy for him; he’s such a hard worker.
“Coach [Juwan] Howard wanted to keep me the ball between me and X and have us get downhill and make plays.
“I’d come off the ball screen and create, and that was kind of the game plan down the stretch. Zavier willed us to win — he’s a senior and wants to go out with a bang.
“I’ll have big shoes to fill coming into that point guard role next year, because he does a lot of things that people don’t see.”
“We’re seniors and that’s what seniors do,” Simpson insisted, referring to himself and Teske. “We’ve watched [former guards] Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton take over games, and that’s what we did tonight.
“We’ll continue to do it.”
Notes
• Wagner came up with a crucial block as Purdue tried to win the game as the clock expired in regulation, swatting sophomore center Trevion Williams’ layup attempt right under the rim.
Or did he?
“I think it just looked like I got the block,” Wagner laughed. “I didn’t touch it. I messed up actually and was supposed to be there earlier; we got lucky and were fortunate he missed it.
“I came over to help, but I have to be there earlier.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook