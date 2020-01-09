News More News
Videos: Howard, Players Recap Thrilling Double-Overtime Win Over Purdue

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players discussed their thrilling double-overtime victory over Purdue tonight after the win.

RELATED: Recap — U-M Tops Purdue in 2OT, 84-78

RELATED: Previewing Purdue With a Boilermaker Insider

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play at Minnesota on Sunday at 1:00.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play at Minnesota on Sunday at 1:00.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard

Sophomore guard David DeJulius

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

