TheWolverine

Howard, Players Recap Thrilling Double-Overtime Win Over Purdue
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several of his players discussed their thrilling double-overtime victory over Purdue tonight after the win.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
