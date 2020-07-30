The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the latest surrounding college football, comparing the ACC's newly released schedule with what the Big Ten's may look like. Then, they hit on Michigan football and basketball recruiting news and notes, before answering mailbag questions from subscribers.

