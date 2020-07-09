The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Jim Harbaugh's comments from his Wednesday virtual presser. Then, the two break down the state of Michigan basketball recruiting, an upcoming decision for Kobe Bufkin and more, before answering mailbag questions from readers at TheWolverine.com.

