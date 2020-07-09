 Podcast: Jim Harbaugh Holds Presser, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting Breakdown, More
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (July 9)

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Jim Harbaugh's comments from his Wednesday virtual presser. Then, the two break down the state of Michigan basketball recruiting, an upcoming decision for Kobe Bufkin and more, before answering mailbag questions from readers at TheWolverine.com.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh (AP Images)
