Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines sit at No. 6 in the most recent Rivals.com national recruiting rankings and second in the Big Ten conference rankings, behind only Ohio State, who has the top class in the land.

Below, we've broken down each Big Ten team's 2021 recruiting class, including their top commit and how many pledges they have so far this cycle.

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Tight Ends in 2020

RELATED: U-M OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi On Class Bond, Recruiting Top Targets, More