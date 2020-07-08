Breaking Down The Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines sit at No. 6 in the most recent Rivals.com national recruiting rankings and second in the Big Ten conference rankings, behind only Ohio State, who has the top class in the land.
Below, we've broken down each Big Ten team's 2021 recruiting class, including their top commit and how many pledges they have so far this cycle.
RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Tight Ends in 2020
RELATED: U-M OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi On Class Bond, Recruiting Top Targets, More
1. Ohio State
Big Ten Rank: 1st
Class Breakdown: 18 total commits — three five-stars, 12 four-stars, two three-stars and one two-star
Top Commit: Pickerington (Ohio) North five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer
6. Michigan
Big Ten Rank: 2nd
Class Breakdown: 19 total commits — nine four-stars, nine three-stars and one two-star
Top Commit: La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy
12. Iowa
Big Ten Rank: 3rd
Class Breakdown: 17 total commits — three four-stars, 13 three-stars and one two-star
Top Commit: Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier four-star offensive lineman David Davidkov
13. Wisconsin
Big Ten Rank: 4th
Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — five four-stars and 10 three-stars
Top Commit: Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana four-star strongside defensive end T.J. Bollers
17. Rutgers
Big Ten Rank: 5th
Class Breakdown: 21 total commits — 15 three-stars and six two-stars
Top Commits: Four pledges are rated as 5.7 three-stars, though none of them are ranked nationally — Newark (N.J.) West Side three-star linebacker Khayri Banton, Camden (N.J.) High three-star safety Alijah Clark, Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph three-star defensive end Keshon Griffin and Morris Plains (N.J.) Parsipanny Hills three-star athlete Jordan Thompson
19. Minnesota
Big Ten Rank: 6th
Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — two four-stars and 13 three-stars
Top Commit: Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson
23. Penn State
Big Ten Rank: 7th
Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — six four-stars and six three-stars
Top Commit: Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall
30. Maryland
Big Ten Rank: 8th
Class Breakdown: 15 total commits — three four-stars, 10 three-stars and two two-stars
Top Commit: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard four-star linebacker Demeioun Robinson
32. Nebraska
Big Ten Rank: 9th
Class Breakdown: 12 total commits — two four-stars and 10 three-stars
Top Commit: Elkhorn (Neb.) South four-star offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka
35. Northwestern
Big Ten Rank: 10th
Class Breakdown: 13 total commits — three four-stars, eight three-stars and two two-stars
Top Commit: Lake Forest (Ill.) High four-star linebacker Mac Uihlein
50. Michigan State
Big Ten Rank: 11th
Class Breakdown: 11 total commits — one four-star and 10 three-stars
Top Commit: Venice (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Charles Brantley
55. Indiana
Big Ten Rank: 12th
Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — two four-stars and seven three-stars
Top Commit: Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star quarterback Donaven McCulley
60. Illinois
Big Ten Rank: 13th
Class Breakdown: 11 commits — eight three-stars and three two-stars
Top Commit: St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet three-star offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver
61. Purdue
Big Ten Rank: 14th
Class Breakdown: Nine total commits — nine three-stars
Top Commits: Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star athlete Byron Threats
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook