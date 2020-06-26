The Wolverine 's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox answer mailbag questions on this week's episode of the Maize And Blue Breakdown podcast. Topics include summer workouts, running back touches, the impact several breakout candidates could have for Michigan football this season and more.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook