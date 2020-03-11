The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Devin Gil's transfer from Michigan football, before previewing Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament (4:30). Then, they talk about the best Michigan basketball moments at the BTT (18:30), and finish with picking every BTT game, and giving their picks for who will win the other top conference tourneys this weekend (34:00).

