Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (March 11)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Devin Gil's transfer from Michigan football, before previewing Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament (4:30). Then, they talk about the best Michigan basketball moments at the BTT (18:30), and finish with picking every BTT game, and giving their picks for who will win the other top conference tourneys this weekend (34:00).
RELATED: Don Brown Looks Back On Michigan's 2019 Defense, Previews Spring Ball
RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Michigan Can Make Deep Big Ten Tournament Run
