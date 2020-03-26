News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (March 26)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the biggest offseason question marks for Michigan Wolverines football and basketball, before making the case for and against Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner to make the jump to the NBA.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton will look to take the starting job in 2020.
{{ article.author_name }}