Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown With Sayfie And Fox (May 21)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the NCAA's vote allowing football and basketball players back to campuses starting June 1. Then, the two talk about Jim Harbaugh's comments about playing without fans in the stadium, they break down new Michigan basketball transfer commit Chaundee Brown. Finally, the two wrap up by breaking down Michigan football's running back room.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State
RELATED: Film Room: Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'
The podcast can also be found on iTunes or wherever else you get your podcasts.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook