The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the NCAA's vote allowing football and basketball players back to campuses starting June 1. Then, the two talk about Jim Harbaugh's comments about playing without fans in the stadium, they break down new Michigan basketball transfer commit Chaundee Brown. Finally, the two wrap up by breaking down Michigan football's running back room. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State RELATED: Film Room: Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is entering his sixth season at the helm. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

