We caught up with Rivals mid-atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to get the breakdown on Phinney's film.

Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School 2021 three-star linebacker Casey Phinney chose Michigan football on April 3, pledging his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Phinney is known as a physical linebacker, and his physical stature was what stood out to Friedman each time he's seen him in person and whenever he turns on the film.

"He’s certainly put together," Friedman said. "You know, he’s every bit the 6-1, 220 we’ve got him listed at. He’s probably up to the 230 range probably now."

That physical stature turns into physical play when he's on the football field. Phinney can fit gaps as a middle linebacker at a very high level.

"He’s a thumper, when it comes to interior linebackers," Friedman said. "He reads plays very quickly. His read and reaction time is outstanding.

"I expect him to do a great job defending between the hash marks right now."