Film Room: Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'
Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School 2021 three-star linebacker Casey Phinney chose Michigan football on April 3, pledging his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
We caught up with Rivals mid-atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to get the breakdown on Phinney's film.
The Film
What Stands Out
Phinney is known as a physical linebacker, and his physical stature was what stood out to Friedman each time he's seen him in person and whenever he turns on the film.
"He’s certainly put together," Friedman said. "You know, he’s every bit the 6-1, 220 we’ve got him listed at. He’s probably up to the 230 range probably now."
That physical stature turns into physical play when he's on the football field. Phinney can fit gaps as a middle linebacker at a very high level.
"He’s a thumper, when it comes to interior linebackers," Friedman said. "He reads plays very quickly. His read and reaction time is outstanding.
"I expect him to do a great job defending between the hash marks right now."
Room For Improvement
Phinney has said publicly that he can't wait to prove some wrong when it comes to his speed. Still, Friedman believes he needs to grow in his pass coverage skills and ability to run sideline to sideline in the next year before he gets to Ann Arbor.
