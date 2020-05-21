News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School 2021 three-star linebacker Casey Phinney chose Michigan football on April 3, pledging his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

We caught up with Rivals mid-atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to get the breakdown on Phinney's film.

More Film Breakdowns

Film Room: 'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field

Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'

Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'

Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy 'Can Make Every Throw'

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Casey Phinney is a thumper.
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Casey Phinney is a thumper. (Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Film

What Stands Out

Phinney is known as a physical linebacker, and his physical stature was what stood out to Friedman each time he's seen him in person and whenever he turns on the film.

"He’s certainly put together," Friedman said. "You know, he’s every bit the 6-1, 220 we’ve got him listed at. He’s probably up to the 230 range probably now."

That physical stature turns into physical play when he's on the football field. Phinney can fit gaps as a middle linebacker at a very high level.

"He’s a thumper, when it comes to interior linebackers," Friedman said. "He reads plays very quickly. His read and reaction time is outstanding.

"I expect him to do a great job defending between the hash marks right now."

Room For Improvement

Phinney has said publicly that he can't wait to prove some wrong when it comes to his speed. Still, Friedman believes he needs to grow in his pass coverage skills and ability to run sideline to sideline in the next year before he gets to Ann Arbor.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}