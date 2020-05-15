News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: 'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

It was a big recruiting win for Michigan Wolverines football when it landed four-star tight end Louis Hansen out of New England. He's one of the several highly-touted commits in U-M's 2021 class.

We spoke to Rivals.com mid-atlantic analyst Adam Friedman to break down Hansen's film.

More Film Breakdowns

Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'

Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'

Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy 'Can Make Every Throw'

Michigan Wolverines football tight end commit Louis Hansen is a gamechanger.
Michigan Wolverines football tight end commit Louis Hansen is a gamechanger. (Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Film

What Stands Out

Friedman believes Hansen is a complete tight end, one that is reliable in the downfield passing game, but also as a blocker.

"Louis is a great kid," Friedman said. "I’m a big fan of his. Super athlete as a tight end. A very willing blocker.

"He’s got soft hands, he can stretch the field, he can really keep the safeties honest there in the middle of the field and he’ll be somebody that I would imagine quarterbacks learn to really trust in those ‘gotta get those first down yards’ type of situations.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}