Film Room: 'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field
It was a big recruiting win for Michigan Wolverines football when it landed four-star tight end Louis Hansen out of New England. He's one of the several highly-touted commits in U-M's 2021 class.
We spoke to Rivals.com mid-atlantic analyst Adam Friedman to break down Hansen's film.
The Film
What Stands Out
Friedman believes Hansen is a complete tight end, one that is reliable in the downfield passing game, but also as a blocker.
"Louis is a great kid," Friedman said. "I’m a big fan of his. Super athlete as a tight end. A very willing blocker.
"He’s got soft hands, he can stretch the field, he can really keep the safeties honest there in the middle of the field and he’ll be somebody that I would imagine quarterbacks learn to really trust in those ‘gotta get those first down yards’ type of situations.
