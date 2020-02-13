On part one of this week's Maize And Blue Breakdown, hosts Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk about the new Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2021 in football recruiting. Then, they talk about Michigan basketball's recent stretch of winning four out of five games, and break down the Wolverines' wins over MSU and Northwestern, before looking ahead at what's to come.

