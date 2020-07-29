Podcast: The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach With Clayton Sayfie
The Athletic senior college football writer Nicole Auerbach joins The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie to talk about the possibilities of a college football season, what the schedule may look like, Michigan-Ohio State potentially being moved up, how professional sports may impact what NCAA decision-makers do and much more.
Watch the video version or listen to the audio of the interview below.
