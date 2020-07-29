 College Football Podcast: Nicole Auerbach From The Athletic Says Michigan vs. Ohio State Possibly Moving Up
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 12:03:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach With Clayton Sayfie

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Athletic senior college football writer Nicole Auerbach joins The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie to talk about the possibilities of a college football season, what the schedule may look like, Michigan-Ohio State potentially being moved up, how professional sports may impact what NCAA decision-makers do and much more.

Watch the video version or listen to the audio of the interview below.

RELATED: Michigan Athletics: Voluntary Workouts In Four Sports Suspended

RELATED: The Game That Changed The Beilein Era, Part I: ‘They Want Me To Fire You'

Michigan Wolverines football may play in front of no fans this fall.
Michigan Wolverines football may play in front of no fans this fall. (Michigan Photography)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}