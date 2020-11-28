 Here's what we're seeing on the field at Michigan Wolverines' football stadium.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-28 09:40:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Penn State At Michigan

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Penn State today in Ann Arbor.

RELATED: Five Things Michigan Fans Should Be Thankful For

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Grabbing Joy When You Can

Michigan Wolverines football stadium
The Michigan Wolverines' football team plays Maryland at 3:30 next week. (Austin Fox)

10:41 AM

• Senior safety Brad Hawkins is on the field. He departed last week's game at Rutgers with injury and redshirt junior Hunter Reynolds filled in in his place.

10:35 AM

• Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes is on the field. He has missed U-M's last three games with injury and redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart has filled in in his absence.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}