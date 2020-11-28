TheWolverine

Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Penn State At Michigan
Here's what we're seeing from the press box for the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Penn State today in Ann Arbor.
RELATED: Five Things Michigan Fans Should Be Thankful For
10:41 AM
• Senior safety Brad Hawkins is on the field. He departed last week's game at Rutgers with injury and redshirt junior Hunter Reynolds filled in in his place.
10:35 AM
• Redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes is on the field. He has missed U-M's last three games with injury and redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart has filled in in his absence.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook