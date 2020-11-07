TheWolverine

Pregame U-M vs. IU Field Observations: Hayes, Mayfield Didn't Travel, More
Here's what we're seeing on the field in Bloomington prior to kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines' football game with Indiana.
11:09 AM
Redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett and redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam McGrone are both on the field. They each departed with injury in last Saturday's loss to MSU and never returned.
11:04 AM
Freshman quarterback Dan Villari has made the trip, after the team only brought two quarterbacks on their road trip to Minnesota.
11:03 AM
Fifth-year senior punter Will Hart has been inconsistent, but both kickers — fifth-year senior Quinn Nordin and junior Jake Moody — look good.
10:30 AM
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton just threw a ball 60 yards from his knee. Followed up with a 70-yarder with one step. No worries about the arm strength.
10:22 AM
Couldn't ask for a better football day here — it's 72 degrees and sunny.
