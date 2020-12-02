The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) are ready for some Wednesday night basketball at Crisler Center, with the team hosting the Ball State Cardinals (0-1) at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Michigan is 9-1 in the all-time series against Ball State. The Wolverines and Cardinals are meeting for the first time in 12 years, with the last matchup coming when U-M dropped a 75-64 decision at Crisler on Nov. 16, 1998. Ball State comes to Ann Arbor after a heartbreaking 74-73 season-opening loss to Northern Kentucky. Despite a career-best 28 points and 11 rebounds by sixth-year guard K.J. Walton, and two last-second attempts for the win, NKU's 3-pointer with 22 seconds left sealed the outcome. After blowing out Bowling Green in the opener, the Wolverines are fresh off an early season scare from the Oakland Grizzlies Sunday evening, a game that went to overtime. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson's 19 second-half points and four assists helped the Maize and Blue pull out the win, 81-71, to remain undefeated in the early going. Below is everything you need to know about each team, including a breakdown of the lineups and a Q&A with Ball State basketball beat writer Jordan Guskey of The Star Press.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 2-0 start in his second season on the job. (AP Images)

Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Ball State Cardinals: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch, More

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Channel: Big Ten Network On The Call: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) & Stephen Bardo (analyst) Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM) | Sirius XM: Channel 83 On The Call: Brian Boesch (p-by-p) & Terry Mills (analyst) Line: Michigan -15 Over/Under: 142.5 KenPom Prediction: Michigan 79, Ball State 65 (90 percent chance of a Wolverine victory)

Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup

#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — Columbia grad transfer notched eight assists to go along with his 16 points and one rebound against Bowling Green but struggled with foul trouble against Oakland (played just 18 minutes) and had two points and four assists. #55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 assists and two rebounds per contest ... Is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from long range. #21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Is off to a slow start scoring the ball through two games (7.5 points per game) but is rebounding at a high level (9.5 per game) ... Has yet to make a three-point attempt on six looks. #2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — The team's leading scorer is averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per tilt, while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from long range. #51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis is starting games down low but averaging only 12.5 minutes ... Posting 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Key Bench Players #15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — After a 19-point outing in the opener, Brown was quiet against Oakland, scoring five points and grabbing five boards while connecting on only one of his 10 attempts from three-point range. #1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Added a huge spark off the bench in the second half of Sunday's win over Oakland, scoring 19 points and dishing out four assists in the second half and overtime. #23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Tallying 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting at a 71.4 percent rate. #5 - Freshman forward Terrance Williams (6-7, 240) — Averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest. Added a lift off the bench against Oakland.

Ball State Cardinalas Projected Lineup

#2 - Sophomore guard Luke Bumbalough (6-1, 180) — Did not score but notched one assist and two rebounds in 33 minutes in the opener. #1 - Sixth-year senior guard K.J. Walton (6-3, 200) — The Missouri transfer missed most of last season with an injury but exploded for 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting and 11 rebounds in only 27 minutes against Northern Kentucky. #5 - Senior guard Ishmael El-Amin (6-3, 180) — Scored 15 points and added three assists and one rebound ... Shot 6 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 from long range. #0 - Redshirt senior forward Miryne Thomas (6-8, 200) — Contributed nine points and three rebounds while shooting 3 of 4 from the floor. #12 - Fifth-year senior forward Brachen Hazen (6-8, 210) — Had one point and one rebound in six minutes, and is dealing with a lingering injury. His status is questionable. Key Bench Players #13 - Redshirt sophomore guard/forward Kani Acree (6-6, 185) — Put up four points, five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes. #44 - Redshirt junior center Blake Huggins (6-10, 245) — Posted five points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the opener and shot 2 of 3 from the field.

Team Statistics Category Michigan Ball State PPG 88.5 73.0 Opp. PPG 76.5 74.0 FG% 50.4 43.8 Opp. FG% 35.1 41.5 3FG% 33.3 26.1 Opp. 3FG% 31.7 28.6

Kenpom Adjusted Efficiency Ratings Category Michigan Ball State Overall 25th 131st Offense 11th 141st Defense 43rd 128th Tempo 145th 236th

Q&A With Jordan Guskey Of The Star Press