Preview: Michigan Basketball Hosts Oakland Grizzlies For In-State Clash
Michigan Wolverines basketball is set to Host the Oakland Grizzlies Sunday evening at Crisler Center.
The Wolverines are coming off of an impressive, 96-82, victory over Bowling Green, which is favored to win the Mid-American Conference. Head coach Juwan Howard's crew enters the game after scoring a whopping 1.3 points per possession in its first outing while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.
Several of Michigan's newcomers shined in game one, with senior guard and Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown leading the way and scoring 19 points off the bench while shooting 5-of-7 from long range. Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith, a Columbia graduate transfer, was known for his scoring in the Ivy League but posted eight assists in his Maize and Blue debut. And finally, freshman center Hunter Dickinson played 18 minutes off the bench, notching 11 points and eight rebounds while also registering a block.
The one concerning aspect coming out of the opener against Bowling Green was the perimeter defense, with the Wolverines allowing the Falcons to shoot 41.4 percent from three-point range despite only making 37.1 percent of their overall field goals.
That shouldn't be a concern Sunday evening, however, with the Grizzlies being abysmal from long range through three games at 23.9 percent.
Led by longtime head coach Greg Kampe, Oakland has already played three games this year and dropped all three. Out of the Horizon League, the Grizzlies opened up with a 101-49 loss to Xavier, before losing, 80-53, to Toledo and 74-60 to Bradley.
Oakland has just one player averaging in double figures scoring, with junior guard Jalen Moore posting 13.7 points per outing while adding four assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Junior guard Rashad Williams was injured in Thursday's game against Toledo, which is a big blow for the Grizzles. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last year.
Here is everything you need to know about the two teams ahead of the matchup:
The Basics: Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Oakland Grizzles
Date: Sunday, Nov. 28
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Channel: Big Ten Network
Line: Michigan -30
Over/Under: 149
Kenpom Prediction: Michigan 88, Oakland 62
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — Columbia grad transfer notched eight assists to go along with his 16 points and one rebound against Bowling Green ... He was 4-for-6 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Scored 11 points and added four assists and two rebounds in the opener ... Also played some at the point guard spot when Smith was on the bench.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Missed all four of his three-point attempts against Bowling Green ... Posted nine points, six rebounds and two assists and shot 4-of-10 from the field.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Notched 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the first game of the year, and shot 7-of-14 from the field with three made threes.
#51 - Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Started last game but only played 13 minutes down low for the Wolverines ... Scored two points and grabbed six rebounds.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Had a stellar performance in his Michigan debut, scoring 19 points and shooting 6-of-8 from three, while adding four rebounds and three assists ... Added a huge spark off the bench, especially in the second half, with 18 of his 19 points coming in the stanza.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Played the most minutes at the five spot (18) and fared well, posting 11 points and eight rebounds in his debut ... Appears to be the main player at center but will rotate with Davis and others.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Notched seven points on 2-of-2 shooting and added two rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench against Bowling Green.
Oakland Grizzlies Projected Lineup
#34 - Junior guard Jalen Moore (5-11, 155) — Is playing the most minutes out of any Grizzly (30.9) and averaging 13.7 points, four assists and 2.7 rebounds per game ... Not much of a threat from three-point range (27.3 percent).
#00 - Junior guard Zion Young (6-4, 190) — Averages 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
#13 - Freshman forward Trey Townsend (6-6, 212) — Posts three points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
#3 - Freshman forward Micah Parrish (6-6, 180) — 4.7-point-per-game scorer and adds 7.0 rebounds per contest.
#4 - Junior forward Daniel Oladapo (6-7, 220) — Averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per tilt.
Key Bench Players
#11 - Sophomore guard Blake Lampman (6-1, 171) — Averages 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game ... Started the first two outings but came off the bench against Bradley.
#22 - Redshirt freshman center Yusuf Jihad (6-8, 214) — Putting up 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per outing in 13.2 minutes.
#15 Senior guard Kevin Kangu (6-4, 179) — Scoring 2.7 points per game in 14.2 minutes.
|Category
|Michigan
|Oakland
|
PPG
|
96.0
|
54.0
|
Opp. PPG
|
82.0
|
85.0
|
FG%
|
54.1
|
27.5
|
Opp. FG%
|
37.1
|
52.9
|
3FG%
|
37.0
|
23.9
|
Opp. 3FG%
|
41.4
|
44.3
|Category
|Michigan
|Oakland
|
Overall
|
16th
|
312th
|
Offense
|
8th
|
268th
|
Defense
|
42nd
|
321st
|
Tempo
|
177th
|
98th
