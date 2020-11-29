Michigan Wolverines basketball is set to Host the Oakland Grizzlies Sunday evening at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines are coming off of an impressive, 96-82, victory over Bowling Green, which is favored to win the Mid-American Conference. Head coach Juwan Howard's crew enters the game after scoring a whopping 1.3 points per possession in its first outing while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.

Several of Michigan's newcomers shined in game one, with senior guard and Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown leading the way and scoring 19 points off the bench while shooting 5-of-7 from long range. Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith, a Columbia graduate transfer, was known for his scoring in the Ivy League but posted eight assists in his Maize and Blue debut. And finally, freshman center Hunter Dickinson played 18 minutes off the bench, notching 11 points and eight rebounds while also registering a block.

The one concerning aspect coming out of the opener against Bowling Green was the perimeter defense, with the Wolverines allowing the Falcons to shoot 41.4 percent from three-point range despite only making 37.1 percent of their overall field goals.

That shouldn't be a concern Sunday evening, however, with the Grizzlies being abysmal from long range through three games at 23.9 percent.

Led by longtime head coach Greg Kampe, Oakland has already played three games this year and dropped all three. Out of the Horizon League, the Grizzlies opened up with a 101-49 loss to Xavier, before losing, 80-53, to Toledo and 74-60 to Bradley.

Oakland has just one player averaging in double figures scoring, with junior guard Jalen Moore posting 13.7 points per outing while adding four assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Junior guard Rashad Williams was injured in Thursday's game against Toledo, which is a big blow for the Grizzles. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last year.

Here is everything you need to know about the two teams ahead of the matchup: