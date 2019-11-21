• Redshirt junior QB Peyton Ramsey — His 72.7 completion percentage is the best in the Big Ten and fourth best in all of college football, and he has also accumulated a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 1,673 passing yards this year. Ramsey has only started four games but has taken over as the team's primary quarterback once it was announced that redshirt freshman Michael Penix (six starts) would miss the rest of the season on Nov. 5.

• Sophomore RB Stevie Scott — His 791 yards are the fourth most in the conference and his nine touchdowns are tied for fifth most. Scott is also averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and is the only Hoosier with more than 153 rushing yards on the year.

• Junior WR Whop Philyor — He is Indiana's best wideout and one of the best pass catchers in the league, with his 61 receptions checking in second in the Big Ten and his 863 yards third. Philyor was injured in last week's loss at Penn State, however, and is questionable for Saturday; Lehman revealed that freshman David Ellis will start in his place if he's not able to go.

• Fifth-year senior WR Nick Westbrook — He is fourth on the team in both catches and yards, with 31 and 387, respectively. Westbrook is averaging 12.4 yards per catch, and his four receiving TDs are tied with redshirt sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot for the team lead.

• Fifth-year senior WR Donovan Hale — He has hauled in 21 receptions for 367 yards, and his 17.4 yards per grab is the highest average on the team. Hale has eclipsed 98 yards in two games this season, and poses a mismatch problem at 6-4, 218.

• Redshirt sophomore TE Peyton Hendershot — He is second in the Big Ten among tight ends in both receptions and yards, hauling in 36 of the former and 444 of the latter. Hendershot has been a consistent target in IU's passing game all year, compiling at least 51 yards in five of the Hoosiers' 10 affairs.

• Freshman LT Matthew Bedford — He has started Indiana's last six clashes at left tackle, playing at least 60 snaps in all six. Bedford has struggled mightily according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), however, with his 51.9 overall grade (64 is considered average) checking in 38th out of the 42 Hoosier players who have seen the field on offense in 2019.

• Junior LG Harry Crider — His 703 snaps are the most of any Indiana offensive athlete, but like Bedford, PFF has also tabbed him as a below average lineman with an overall mark of 57. The outlet has tagged him with a 66.6 tally as a pass blocker, but only a 50.9 grade as a run blocker.

• Fifth-year senior C Hunter Littlejohn — The veteran has played in 33 games since the start of the 2017 campaign, and was named to the Rimington Trophy (given annually to the nation's best center) watch list heading into this year. His fifth-year senior season has not lived up the hype according to PFF, however, with the publication placing just a 61.6 mark on him in 2019.

• Fifth-year senior RG Simon Stepaniak — His 69.3 tally is the best of any Hoosier offensive lineman on the team. Stepaniak has started 29 outings since the beginning of his redshirt freshman campaign in 2016, and has appeared in a total of 38 affairs since then.

• Redshirt sophomore RT Caleb Jones — He has performed admirably in his first season as a starter, with his 700 snaps ranking second most on the IU offense and his 67 PFF tally second among Hoosier linemen. At 6-8, 358 pounds, Jones is both the tallest and the heaviest player on the roster.