Q&A With Rayshaun Benny: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Showing The Love
2021 Oak Park (Mich.) High Rivals100 defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is nearing a decision. Benny recently released his top four schools, which are Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.
We caught up with the nation's No. 90 overall player and one of the Wolverines' top remaining targets in the 2021 cycle to get the latest on his recruitment as it winds down.
Committing soon 🤫🤫‼️‼️ @Recruit_Edits pic.twitter.com/e9k4ArtFYw— Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) October 10, 2020
The Wolverine: You've been out with an injury so far this season. How tough is it to watch from the sidelines and not be out there with your teammates?
Benny: It hurts, for real, to not be out there with my team when they need me. And then watching from the sidelines, that’s not a good feeling ever. But, you know, I’m going to get back out there soon and I know we’re going to make a long run in the playoffs, for real.
The Wolverine: When do you plan on coming back?
Benny: The Clarkston game [Oct. 23]. I'll be back for that game, for sure.
The Wolverine: You've been vocal about your displeasure with the NCAA's decision to extend the dead period until Jan. 1. How has that impacted your recruitment?
Benny: I don’t really like the fact that they extended it, nobody did probably. For me, I was going to use this period to get to a lot of schools that I haven’t seen, because I haven’t been to too many places. I get it’s a safety thing, but I feel like there’s ways to get around it, and they’re not trying hard enough to get recruits on campus. This is our future; this is our life.
The Wolverine: Have you considered going to visit any schools on your own, even though you wouldn't be able to have direct contact with the coaches while on campus?
Benny: I’d definitely do that. I wouldn’t have no problem doing that. But you wouldn’t get the same feeling, interacting with the players, the coaches and the fans. You wouldn’t get the exact feel for it, but you would get a look at how it could be. I like that, I guess.
The Wolverine: You were originally planning on committing to a school closer to signing day. What's changed?
