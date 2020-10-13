We caught up with the nation's No. 90 overall player and one of the Wolverines' top remaining targets in the 2021 cycle to get the latest on his recruitment as it winds down.

The Wolverine: You've been out with an injury so far this season. How tough is it to watch from the sidelines and not be out there with your teammates?

Benny: It hurts, for real, to not be out there with my team when they need me. And then watching from the sidelines, that’s not a good feeling ever. But, you know, I’m going to get back out there soon and I know we’re going to make a long run in the playoffs, for real.

The Wolverine: When do you plan on coming back?

Benny: The Clarkston game [Oct. 23]. I'll be back for that game, for sure.

The Wolverine: You've been vocal about your displeasure with the NCAA's decision to extend the dead period until Jan. 1. How has that impacted your recruitment?

Benny: I don’t really like the fact that they extended it, nobody did probably. For me, I was going to use this period to get to a lot of schools that I haven’t seen, because I haven’t been to too many places. I get it’s a safety thing, but I feel like there’s ways to get around it, and they’re not trying hard enough to get recruits on campus. This is our future; this is our life.