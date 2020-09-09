The Michigan Wolverines' football team has had plenty of nail-biting and thrilling wins during head coach Jim Harbaugh's five years at the helm, and today we take a look back at the three most suspenseful of the bunch. Opinions may differ on which games should be constituted as more suspenseful than others, but the following three choices are the ones we've deemed as the most 'edge of your set,' 'heart-pounding' of the group.

3. Sept. 29, 2018 — @ Northwestern (W, 20-17)

After an ugly 24-17 loss at Notre Dame to kick off the season, Michigan entered the Sept. 29 contest at Northwestern on a roll. It had blown out Western Michigan and Nebraska in back-to-back games and had looked to have turned a corner, with the lowly 1-2 Wildcats not expected to pose a massive threat. The game couldn't have started much worse for Michigan, however, as the Wolverines slept walked through much of the first half and watched Northwestern grab a 17-0 lead at the 12:56 mark of the second quarter. Running back Karan Higdon finally got the Maize and Blue on the board with a four-yard touchdown run with 9:14 remaining in the half to trim Northwestern's lead to 17-7, which is where things stood at the break. A U-M defense that had allowed the Wildcats to obtain on their first three possessions of the game finally clamped down in the second half and didn't yield any points, though the Michigan offense could only muster two Quinn Nordin field goals in the third quarter. This cut Northwestern's advantage to just 17-13, setting up a suspenseful fourth and final quarter in Evanston. In just his fourth game in a Michigan uniform, quarterback Shea Patterson displayed the grit he had as a junior when he willed the Maize and Blue to an 11-play, 67-yard drive that took 5:59 off the clock and concluded with the game-winning touchdown run by Higdon with just 4:06 left in the game. This put U-M up 20-17 and represented the club's first lead of the day. Both Northwestern and Michigan each punted on their ensuing drives, giving the Wildcats one last chance to either tie or win the game. They drove to midfield and were in position to fire off one last Hail Mary attempt toward the end zone with just four seconds to play, but instead never even got the throw off. Linebacker Josh Uche blew by his defender and sacked Wildcat quarterback Clayton Thorson, ending the game in dramatic fashion as a result. The win represented the biggest road deficit Michigan had ever come back from to win in school history (17 points). The victory also took on more significance as the season went on, with Northwestern going on to enjoy a 9-5 campaign that saw it win the Big Ten's West division.

2. Sept. 7, 2019 — Army (W, 24-21 in Double Overtime)

What was supposed to be a fairly comfortable win for Michigan turned into a suspenseful, double-overtime, grind-it-out affair. Army struck first at 5:01 of the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0, but U-M quickly answered when Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from two yards out with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Black Knights broke the 7-7 tie just before halftime with another one-yard touchdown run with 2:51 to go in the half, taking a 14-7 advantage into the break. Ineffective offensive play wound up being the story of the day on both sides, with Michigan's offense failing to get much going all game long (finished with 340 yards) and Army's triple-option attack being held in check (just 243 yards). The poor offensive play on both sides resulted in only one touchdown being scored in the second half, a one-yard TD plunge by Charbonnet with 2:24 left in the third quarter. The Black Knights actually had a chance to go up either 17-7 or 21-7 midway through the third, but instead saw their offensive series come to an end when cornerback Lavert Hill intercepted their pass at his own two-yard line. U-M's final offensive series of regulation saw it get stopped on fourth-and-two at midfield, before Army missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game. The two clubs traded TD runs during the first extra session (a six-yarder by Black Knight quarterback Kelvin Hopkins and a three-yarder by Charbonnet) to make it 21-all, before Jake Moody hit a 43-yard field goal on the Wolverines' double-overtime offensive series to give U-M its first lead of the day. Michigan's defense then sealed the deal when Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson forced a Black Knight fumble on a third-and-11 play, with the former recovering.

1. Nov. 14, 2015 — @ Indiana (W, 48-41 in Double Overtime)

