'Rare Heirs': Michigan Football Reveals Motto For 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan Wolverines football is almost ready to take flight for the 2021 season, but on the recruiting side of things, the Maize and Blue are prepping to ramp up their efforts for the class of 2023. Sept. 1 is the first day college coaches can reach out directly to prospects in the class.
The Wolverines, via their official team Twitter account, have released their motto for 2023 — "Rare Heir."
RELATED: Into The Blue: Scoop On Kenneth Grant, Lander Barton, More Top Targets
RELATED: Michigan Making Move With Kentucky DB Commit Andre Stewart
In a sneak peek of the graphic Michigan will send to recruits, the message stresses exclusivity and how special it is to have the chance to play for the Wolverines, who are the winningest college football program of all time with plenty of history and tradition.
"The RARE HEIR is an uncommon individual where exceptional talents lead him to inherit a dignified title or esteemed position from a predecessor," the graphic, which is formatted to look like a postcard or letter, read.
"We have minted the 2023 recruiting class as 'Rare Heirs' — top-flight, handpicked and uncommon. Congratulations on your admittance into this exclusive group. Prepare to take flight."
The Wolverines currently hold no commitments in the class of 2023.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook