'Rare Heirs': Michigan Football Reveals Motto For 2023 Recruiting Class

The Wolverines, via their official team Twitter account, have released their motto for 2023 — "Rare Heir."

Michigan Wolverines football is almost ready to take flight for the 2021 season, but on the recruiting side of things, the Maize and Blue are prepping to ramp up their efforts for the class of 2023. Sept. 1 is the first day college coaches can reach out directly to prospects in the class.

In a sneak peek of the graphic Michigan will send to recruits, the message stresses exclusivity and how special it is to have the chance to play for the Wolverines, who are the winningest college football program of all time with plenty of history and tradition.

"The RARE HEIR is an uncommon individual where exceptional talents lead him to inherit a dignified title or esteemed position from a predecessor," the graphic, which is formatted to look like a postcard or letter, read.

"We have minted the 2023 recruiting class as 'Rare Heirs' — top-flight, handpicked and uncommon. Congratulations on your admittance into this exclusive group. Prepare to take flight."

The Wolverines currently hold no commitments in the class of 2023.