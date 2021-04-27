The 2015 crew was a combination of Brady Hoke's and Jim Harbaugh's players, and was an incredibly small class as a whole (just 14 signees in it). Though it unsurprisingly lacked star power or tremendous depth, it produced enough quality players ( Karan Higdon, Zach Gentry, etc.) who were vital pieces to Harbaugh's excellent 10-win 2016 and 2018 teams who nearly reached the Big Ten championship game.

The 2015 recruiting class is the second-most recent haul of Wolverine football players who have completed their entire tenures at Michigan, trailing only the 2016 crew. We have decided to review the '15 crop ( we took a look back at the 2016 class yesterday ) in a fun reflection piece on how the players panned out.

The lack of quantity in the class was due to Hoke's firing in December of 2014, and Harbaugh's arrival later that month. Hoke had already reeled in several players (quarterback Alex Malzone and athlete Brian Cole, for example), while Harbaugh quickly threw in a few late additions in the short time that he had.

Gentry was one of Harbaugh's key last-minute signees, with the New Mexico native having been rated as the second-best player in the class at the time it was signed (behind Cole).

Higdon also wound up being one of Harbaugh's key late arrivals, though it was unbeknownst at the time. The Sarasota, Fla., native had arguably the best U-M career of any player in the class, rushing for 994 yards in 2017 as a junior and then 1,178 as a senior in 2018.

Granted, Higdon went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was nevertheless the most productive running back U-M had had since the Fitzgerald Toussaint days (2009-13). Rivals.com obviously hands out star ratings for prospects, but goes a bit further in depth by also grading players on a scale of 5.2 to 6.1 (6.1 being the best).

Detailed descriptions of what each rating means can be READ HERE. Below is a look at Michigan's 2015 class and the way it looked when the prospects put pen to paper in February of that year.