The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is unsure if it will play again this year following the cancellation of not only the Big Ten Tournament, but also potentially of the NCAA Tournament.

U-M's football program has also terminated tomorrow's Pro Day and the April 18 spring game, and may be on the verge of eliminating spring practices altogether.

Here's a look at what's being said around the country not only about the impact the coronavirus has had on Michigan athletics, but also on college athletics in general.