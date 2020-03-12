INDIANAPOLIS — No. 9 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) will take on No. 8 seed Rutgers (20-11, 10-10 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament today. U-M won both meetings between the two teams this season, one at Madison Square Garden and a game at Rutgers. The Wolverines played without junior forward Isaiah Livers for both of those contests, as he sat with injuries. Rutgers has won two-straight games, with wins coming against Maryland and at Purdue last week to solidify the Scarlet Knights' spot in the NCAA Tournament field. The Big Ten announced Tuesday night that the remainder of the tournament will be played without spectators, only allowing players, essential staff and family members to be in attendance. For more insight on the Scarlet Knights, we did a Q&A with Richard Schnyderite of The Knight Report. The Basics Date: Thursday, March 12 Time: 12:00 PM ET Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Ind.) TV: Big Ten Network Spread: Michigan -3 RELATED: Big Ten Tournament Preview RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Big Ten Tournament Thoughts

Michigan Wolverines basketball takes on Rutgers in a game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, that is closed to fans. (USA Today Sports Images)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (20-11, 10-10 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Bryant (W, 73-71) vs. Niagra (W, 86-39) vs. Drexel (W, 62-57) vs. St. Bonaventure (L, 80-74) vs. Stephen F. Austin (W, 69-57) vs. NJIT (W, 85-58) vs. UMass (W, 82-57) at Pittsburgh (L, 71-60) at Michigan State (L, 77-65) vs. Wisconsin (W, 72-65) vs. Seton Hall (W, 68-48) vs. Lafayette (W, 63-44) vs. Caldwell (W, 94-49) at Nebraska (W, 79-62) vs. Penn State (W, 72-61) at Illinois (L, 54-51) vs. Indiana (W, 59-50) vs. Minnesota (W, 64-56) at Iowa (L, 85-80) vs. Nebraska (W, 75-72) vs. Purdue (W, 70-63) vs. Michigan (L, 69-63) at Maryland (L, 56-51) vs. Northwestern (W, 77-73 in OT) at Ohio State (L, 72-66) vs. Illinois (W, 72-57) vs. Michigan (L, 60-52) at Wisconsin (L, 79-71) at Penn State (L, 65-64) vs. Maryland (W, 78-67) at Purdue (W, 71-68 in OT)

Rutgers — Projected Starters

#23 - Sophomore guard Montez Mathis (6-4, 205) — He averages 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three. #0 - Junior guard Geo Baker (6-4, 185) — He averages 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He shoots 39.9 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from three. #24 - Sophomore guard / forward Ron Harper Jr. (6-6, 245) — He leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring, with 12.1 points per game. Also adds 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He shoots 45.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three. #1 - Senior forward Akwasi Yeboah (6-6, 230) — He averages 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from long range. #13 - Senior forward Shaq Carter (6-9, 250) — Carter averages 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shoots 57.0 percent from the field. Off The Bench #22 - Sophomore guard Caleb McConnell (6-7, 190) — He averages 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 28.0 percent from three. #15 - Sophomore center Myles Johnson (6-11, 255) — Johnson averages 7.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. #42 - Junior guard Jacob Young (6-2, 185) — Young averages 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 21.2 minutes. He shoots 41.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He is second in the country in assists per game, with 7.9. He shoots 47.6 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shoots 41.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Wagner shoots 45.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent on three-pointers. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers averages 12.9 points per game. He also adds 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He shoots 47.8 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 20.9 minutes. He shoots 41. I 7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He shoots 49.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 10.7 minutes. He shoots 69.3 percent from the field.

Matchup To Watch: Geo Baker vs. Eli Brooks

Baker and Brooks will likely be matched up on each other for most of the game. Brooks has staked his claim as one of the better guard defenders in the Big Ten. Baker, on the other hand, is one of the league's best shot-makers, especially in the clutch.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to win, 69-67, and gives the Wolverines a 56 percent chance to win.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Rutgers Points Per Game 75.0 69.9 Opp. Points Per Game 68.3 62.6 FG Percentage .462 .447 Opp. FG Percentage .423 .383 3PT Percentage .339 .313 Opp. 3PT Percentage .323 .311 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.0 Rebounding Margin +0.9 +5.9 Blocks Per Game 4.5 4.6

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Rutgers Overall 16th 28th Offensive Efficiency 20th 72nd Defensive Efficiency 28th 6th Tempo 150th 231st Strength Of Schedule 1st 31st

Q&A With Richard Schnyderite Of The Knight Report