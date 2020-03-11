Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) takes on Rutgers (20-12, 10-10 Big Ten) on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament second round. We have everything you must know about U-M's path to a third title in the last four years in this preview, with facts, stats and notes on each possible opponent. RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Michigan Can Make Deep Big Ten Tournament Run RELATED: Video: Howard, Players Preview Rutgers, Trip To The Big Ten Tournament

MICHIGAN Record: 19-12, 10-10 Big Ten NET Rank: 25 Projected NCAA Seed: 6 Top Performers: Senior guard Zavier Simpson (12.9 PPG, 7.9 APG, 4.5 RPG); junior forward Isaiah Livers (12.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 40.2% on 3-PT); freshman guard Franz Wagner (11.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG); senior center Jon Teske (11.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG); junior guard Eli Brooks (10.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) Notes • Michigan has lost three out of its last four games, with the lone win coming over Nebraska. • The Wolverines were 2-6 in Big Ten play, before rattling off seven wins in their next eight games. • Michigan has made the Big Ten Tournament Championship game in three consecutive seasons, including titles in 2017 and 2018. • Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is first in the Big Ten and second in the country in assists per game. He has the most assists in the nation.

Thursday, March 12 — No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan in the Second Round (12:00 PM ET on BTN)

RUTGERS Record: 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten NET Rank: 32 Projected NCAA Seed: 9 Against Michigan: U-M won 69-63 on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden; U-M won 60-52 at Rutgers on Feb. 19. Top Performers: Sophomore guard / forward Ron Harper Jr. (12.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG); junior guard Geo Baker (10.9 PPG, 3.5 APG, 3.0 RPG); sophomore center Myles Johnson (7.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 60.2% on FGs); redshirt senior forward Akwasi Yeboah (9.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG) Notes • Rutgers ranks sixth nationally in defensive efficiency, and is holding opponents to just 38.3 percent from the field, which is eighth in the country. • Sophomore forward Myles Johnson’s field goal percentage of 60.2% is the top in the Big Ten, and his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game mark ranks fourth in the conference. • This year is the first time Rutgers has earned a first round bye in a conference tournament in 25 years, and this is Rutgers’ first winning season in 14 years. • The Scarlet Knights enter the postseason on a two-game winning streak, after wins against Maryland and at Purdue last week. • In the first meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights grabbed 26 offensive rebounds. In the second meeting, they collected 14. • Michigan is 13-0 all-time against Rutgers. The Wolverines handed Rutgers its only loss at home this season, in one of two wins over the Scarlet Knights.

Friday, March 13 — Winner of Michigan-Rutgers plays No. 1 Wisconsin in the Quarterfinals (12:00 PM ET on BTN)

WISCONSIN Record: 21-10, 14-6 Big Ten AP Poll: 18 NET Rank: 24 Projected NCAA Seed: 4 Against Michigan: Wisconsin won at U-M, 81-74, on Feb. 27 Top Performers: Junior forward Nate Reuvers (13.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 34.7% on 3-PT); redshirt junior forward Micah Potter (10.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 45.1% on 3-PT); redshirt junior guard D’Mitrik Trice (9.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 4.0 RPG, 37.6% on 3-PT) Notes • Wisconsin shared the Big Ten regular season title with Maryland and Michigan State, and earned the No. 1 seed after winning the tiebreakers. • The Badgers went 9-1 in the back half of the conference schedule to secure the title. Wisconsin has won eight-straight games, including wins over Ohio State, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and Indiana. • Head coach Greg Gard earned Big Ten Coach of the Year this season, as voted on by the coaches and media. • In the only meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin, the Badgers shot 11-for-23 (.478) from three-point range. • Wisconsin leads the Big Ten, and ranks fourth nationally, in fewest turnovers per game, averaging 10.0 per outing. • The Badgers lead the conference and are 13th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 62.2 points per game. • Redshirt junior D’Mitrik Trice went for a career-high 28 points and hit 5 of his 6 shots from deep in that game.

Saturday, March 14 — Winner plays either No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Iowa, No. 12 Minnesota or No. 13 Northwestern in the Semifinals (1:00 PM ET on CBS)

ILLINOIS Record: 21-10, 13-7 AP Poll: 21 NET Rank: 39 Projected NCAA Seed: 7 Against Michigan: Illinois won at home, 71-62, on Dec. 11; Illinois won 64-62 at U-M on Jan. 25 Top Performers: Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu (16.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.3. APG, 48.4% on FGs); freshman forward Kofi Cockburn (13.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG); senior guard Andres Feliz (11.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.9 APG) Notes • Freshman forward Kofi Cockburn won Big Ten Freshman of the Year. • Senior guard Andres Feliz has scored in double-figures 10 out of his last 12 games. • In the second meeting between Michigan and Illinois, at Crisler Center, sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu hit the game-winning jump shot that beat the buzzer. He finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in that game. • Illinois is coming off a win on senior night over Iowa on Sunday. Before that, it lost at Ohio State. The Illini have won five out of their last six games. • The Illini will play the winner of game four between Iowa and the winner of No. 12 seed Minnesota vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern. *** IOWA Record: 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten AP Poll: 25 NET Rank: 34 Projected NCAA Seed: 6 Against Michigan: U-M won 103-91 at home on Dec. 6; Iowa won, 90-83, in Iowa City on Jan. 17. Top Performers: Luka Garza (23.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG); sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp (14.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG); redshirt freshman guard C.J. Fredrick (10.2 PPG, 2.8 APG) Notes • Junior forward Luka Garza earned Big Ten Player of the Year, as voted on by the coaches and media. Garza scored a career-high 44 points against U-M in December, which is the most points by any opposing player in Crisler Center history. He leads the Big Ten in scoring. • Iowa plays in the second round Thursday, against the winner of game 1 between No. 12 seed Minnesota and No. 13 seed Northwestern. *** MINNESOTA Record: 14-16, 8-12 Big Ten NET Rank: 44 Against Michigan: Minnesota defeated U-M in Minneapolis, 75-67, on Jan. 12 Top Performers: Sophomore center Daniel Oturu (20.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG); redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr (15.5 PPG, 6.7 APG, 5.3 RPG); sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur (11.8 PPG, 2.7 RPG) Notes • Sophomore center Daniel Oturu ranks first in the Big Ten and eighth in the country in rebounds per game. • Redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr ranks second in the Big Ten and eighth in the country in assists per game. Michigan’s Zavier Simpson is the only Big Ten player who averages more assists. • Minnesota’s regular season finale victory over Nebraska snapped a three-game losing streak. • The Gophers play No. 13 seed Nebraska in the first round Wednesday night, with the winner playing Iowa on Thursday. *** NORTHWESTERN Record: 8-22, 3-17 Big Ten NET Rank: 159 Against Michigan: U-M won at NW, 79-54 on Feb. 12 Top Performers: Sophomore forward Miller Kopp (13.2 PPg, 3.5 RPG, 40.6% on 3-PT); redshirt senior guard Pat Spencer (10.5 PPG, 4.0 APG, 4.0 RPG); freshman guard Boo Buie (10.5 PPG, 2.5 APG, 2.1 RPG); redshirt freshman center Ryan Young (9.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG) Notes • The Wildcats won two of their last three games of the regular season, including a win at Nebraska and a home win over Penn State to end the season. • Northwestern plays No. 12 seed Minnesota in the first round Wednesday night, with the winner playing Iowa on Thursday.

Sunday, March 15 — Winner plays either No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Maryland, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 10 Purdue, No. 11 Indiana or No. 14 Nebraska in the Championship (3:30 PM ET on CBS)