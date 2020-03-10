News More News
Video: Howard, Players Preview Rutgers, Trip To The Big Ten Tournament

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior point guard Zavier Simpson, senior center Jon Teske and freshman guard Franz Wagner all met with the media this afternoon to discuss this week's Big Ten Tournament and Thursday's showdown against Rutgers.

The coronavirus was a popular topic of discussion, while Teske and Simpson each talked about their past success (10-1 record) in the annual event.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard (left) and Zavier Simpson
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Zavier Simpson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 boards per game this season. (Per Kjeldsen)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

Freshman guard Franz Wagner

{{ article.author_name }}