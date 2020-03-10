What They're Saying As Michigan Prepares For The Big Ten, NCAA Tournaments
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will begin its quest for a third Big Ten Tournament title in four years when it takes on Rutgers this Thursday at noon in Indianapolis.
Here's a closer look at what's being said around the country about the Maize and Blue as they prepare for not only the Big Ten Tournament, but also the quickly-approaching NCAA Tournament.
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: 'Everyone's 0-0': Michigan Basketball Turns the Page to Postseason, Fixing Defensive Woes
"Now Michigan must decide which team it is. The NCAA tournament is rapidly approaching; this week's Big Ten tournament is the final opportunity for the Wolverines to change their trajectory.
"There are plenty of reasons to expect postseason success from the Wolverines: They have talented seniors at point guard and center. They have shooters who can get hot quickly. They have compiled a 30-5 record in neutral-site games over the past four seasons.
"There are also, perhaps, just as many signs that this season's team could be headed for an early exit.
"With the postseason providing a fresh start, Michigan hopes it can get back to its best basketball. And if it does, U-M has a 'chance to do something special,' according to [freshman guard Franz] Wagner and his teammates.
"'At some point, every team is going to go through it,' [head coach Juwan] Howard said. 'It happened to us. I think we’ve learned a lot, and I think we’ve gotten better through the adversity. We’re going to forge ahead. Now we have postseason play, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.'"
• Kyle Beery, 97.1 The Ticket: Ticket Bracketology: The NCAA Tournament Seed Ceilings for MSU, Michigan
"Michigan may be the more volatile team in terms of seed fluctuation. The Wolverines currently sit as the last 6-seed in my seed list. Michigan lost three of its final four regular season games and could certainly use a pick-me-up heading into the tournament.
"The Wolverines play Thursday at noon against Rutgers in a game that will carry a lot of weight. The Scarlet Knights are darn near close to a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but a win over Michigan would seal the deal. A loss likely wouldn't eliminate them, but they'd be left to sweat things out all weekend.
"Michigan, meanwhile, quietly needs a win in that game to stop the bleeding. The Wolverines (19-12, 10-10) are in a sketchy part of the bracket, where there are about nine teams that could conceivably end up on the 6-line with a successful conference tournament.
"A win or two could push the Wolverines up a seed-line, while a loss to Rutgers would almost certainly push them down at least one line, with loads of teams potentially still alive to keep passing them."
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Bracketology Report: Where Michigan's Seeded Ahead of Big Ten Tournament
"The road to a higher seed than 6 or 7 in the tournament won’t be easy. If Michigan beats Rutgers on Thursday, they’ll have to take on No. 1 Wisconsin, who earned a double bye, the following day on Friday in the quarterfinals.
"Michigan lost to Wisconsin 81-74 on Feb. 27 at Crisler Center. If the Wolverines make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament and rattle off wins versus the Badgers and other higher ranked teams, they’d likely move up to at least a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
"The seeding situation is still a fluid one for Michigan and far from decided. This is the time of year where you better get hot and stay hot or your season is over. The 19-12 Wolverines have gotten piping hot around this time under former head coach John Beilein, with Big Ten Tournament championships propelling them to extended runs in March Madness.
"However, this is a new era, Juwan Howard is in his first year at the helm, and it remains to be seen how a Howard team performs when the lights start shining the brightest in March."
• David Kenyon, Bleacher Report: NCAA Conference Tournaments 2020: Last-Second Predictions for Major Conferences
Kenyon projects Michigan to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game as a 9-seed, before falling to 2-seeded MSU.
"If you have any confidence in the predictions for the Big Ten tournament, congratulations! Because, wow, what a glorious disaster this upcoming week could be. Give us all the mayhem.
"Normally, a suggestion of a No. 9 seed toppling the No. 1 would be eye-popping. But in this case, predicting a Michigan to upset Wisconsin probably isn't all that stunning. That's our biggest upset pick, though Indiana edging Penn State in the second round is worth mentioning."
