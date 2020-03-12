Reactions & Responses To The Coronavirus' Impact On U-M & NCAA Athletics
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is unsure if it will play again this year following the cancellation of not only the Big Ten Tournament, but also potentially of the NCAA Tournament.
U-M's football program has also terminated tomorrow's Pro Day and the April 18 spring game, and may be on the verge of eliminating spring practices altogether.
Here's a look at what's being said around the country not only about the impact the coronavirus has had on Michigan athletics, but also on college athletics in general.
"This is one of the most bizarre 24 hours I've had in 30 years of covering college athletics." @TheAndyKatz reacts to the Big Ten tournament being canceled ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UtErQkmmUw— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2020
The Big Ten Tournament has been cancelled.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020
The conference issued the following statement Thursday morning: pic.twitter.com/EOAxKsmmx1
The NABC has called for an indefinite suspension for all in-person recruiting activity in men's basketball, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020
We need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 12, 2020
We are a Michigan family ... forever. pic.twitter.com/Xjk9wZZXyn
B1G Commish Kevin Warren with Andy Katz on BTN says the final decision was made around 11:45 this morning to cancel the B1G tournament. This was about protecting the athletes. When you have complicated decisions like this, you simplify it and ask what the right thing to do is.— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) March 12, 2020
Official statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel ... pic.twitter.com/76zXC6E24z— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren explained the decision to cancel the basketball tournament— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 12, 2020
📽: BTN pic.twitter.com/QEmMisN3l0
"Our student-athletes are at the center of all of our decisions."— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2020
The @bigten commissioner Kevin Warren joins @TheAndyKatz to discuss the sequence of events leading to the tournament's cancellation 👇 pic.twitter.com/6ayK6VimQt
Kevin Warren on if the hospitalization of Fred Hoiberg influenced the cancellation: “Yes, quite naturally when it happens in your environment. But that was one piece of the decision-making process. I feel confident that I would’ve come to the same decision with or without that.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 12, 2020
In an interview I just completed inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, https://t.co/x4pGUgssIr reporter Andy Katz tells me he believes the NCAA will make a decision regarding the NCAA Tournament before 5 PM today @wilxTV— Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) March 12, 2020
Nearly 10 of the top coaches in college basketball have spoken and are on board with the following idea, source told me.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
- Selection Sunday on as planned.
- Postpone the NCAA Tournament and continue to monitor the situation.
“We all talked, and agree on this,” once told me.
Hey NCAA: Just move forward with the Selection Show on Sunday to give teams what they rightfully earned, suspend the actual tourney for the time being and look at all alternative plans over the next couple weeks/month in hopes the tournament can actually be held.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
Duke University has implemented a suspension that "applies to all athletic competitions and practices for the health and safety of all who are essential to these activities.”— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 12, 2020
So you can see where this is headed. We’re not going to play an NCAA Tournament next week without Duke.
The final conference-tournament domino falls: the MAAC tournament has been canceled, per source.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2020
Fran pitching the idea of playing the NCAA Tournament at a later date. I think that will be something a lot of folks would get behind.— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) March 12, 2020
Told that the Big Ten is heading in this direction also. https://t.co/2FGKwYnLgm— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
Was hearing Michigan football wanted to get in a few practices by starting today vs next week. But now hearing they’re canceled — for now— angelique seremetis (@chengelis) March 12, 2020
#Michigan football has cancelled tomorrow's annual Pro Day altogether. https://t.co/gKKUbUYNCc— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) March 12, 2020
"When things are at their worst, I have to be at my best."— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) March 12, 2020
- @CoachMiles shared his perspective on Thursday's developments: pic.twitter.com/WsfGolwIwN
For those wondering, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says he doesn't foresee himself crowning a champion for a Big Ten conference tournament that wasn't played— Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 12, 2020
Kevin Warren says the Big Ten has no intention of continuing the tournament. It is entirely cancelled, NOT suspended.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 12, 2020
U-M spokesperson tells me that as of now, they're operating under the approach that non-rev games scheduled this weekend will occur, including those involving travel. Adds that things are changing fast and there could be more updates to come.— Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
MHSAA should consider giving each HS two hours of non-padded practice 1 day during Spring Evaluation.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) March 12, 2020
With February's dead period and colleges banning recruiting visits the 2021 recruits are going to be the ones hurt.
Is 2 hours before, during or after school too much to ask?
Really feel for High School & College student athletes. Especially, those getting ready for their last go around in Championship games/tournaments. However, the safety of the athletes, coaches, fans etc., must come first.— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 12, 2020
Out of concern for the health and safety of the athletes, all @RivalsCamp— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) March 12, 2020
events has been postponed until further notice. @Rivals is working to reschedule events in the coming months.
Visit https://t.co/4IAGXFoeqN for more information.
I’m devestated that I won’t be able to cover events. I can only imagine how recruits feel. 😢— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2020
I never thought toilet paper was gonna be the one thing flying off shelves, but other than TP, if you are stuck in your house for 14 days, what is the ONE thing you need, and couldn't live without?— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) March 12, 2020
For me...bacon. @Andy_Staples @PShuck @SXMCollege @HorowitzJason @BenHartsock
Is the next time I hoop gonna be college 😐— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) March 12, 2020
Poor @bobwojnowski made it here so late he wasn’t allowed in the building. pic.twitter.com/S2Z6QVKdaM— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) March 12, 2020
2020 is off to a crazy start. Praying for peace and understanding!— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) March 12, 2020
