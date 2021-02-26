U-M has gained separation from the other conference opponents, and as a result is inching closer and closer to its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2014. The league has not yet publicly announced how it will determine the champion, but the method that makes the most sense is to go by winning percentage.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team currently sits atop the Big Ten standings with a 12-1 mark in league play, with every other conference member already possessing at least four losses.

We've taken a look at what U-M has to do the rest of the way to earn the championship (again, assuming the Big Ten uses the winning percentage method), as well as who the Wolverines' biggest remaining threats are.

With a 13-4 record in conference action and a current winning percentage of 76.5, Illinois is Michigan's biggest remaining challenger. Ohio State, Purdue and Iowa each possess six league losses, and it will be nearly impossible for any of them to overtake U-M.

It is impossible for the Buckeyes, Boilermakers and Hawkeyes to finish with a better winning percentage than Michigan with the current schedules each respective school has remaining, and would take the potential addition and/or subtraction of games (which seems highly unlikely with just over a week remaining in the regular season) to have any hopes of doing so.

Here are each of the aforementioned teams' remaining regular-season schedules: