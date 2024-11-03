Advertisement
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oregon
Join M&BR members inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Oregon.
• Josh Henschke
New FutureCast prediction 11/2
M&BR has placed a new FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan.
• Josh Henschke
Availability report: Michigan to be without key contributors yet again
Starting defensive backs Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill will both miss Saturday's game against Oregon.
• Brock Heilig
High three-star DB Shamari Earls flips commitment from Georgia to Michigan
Michigan gets the major flip of 2025 DB Shamari Earls.
• Ryan O’Bleness
What it means: 2025 DB Shamari Earls flips to Michigan
What 2025 DB Shamari Earls' commitment to Michigan means for the Wolverines.
• Trevor McCue
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's loss to Oregon
